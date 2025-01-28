Tuesday, January 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Guv notifies ADC polls; model code comes into effect

SHILLONG, Jan 27: With Governor CH Vijayashankar notifying the date of the elections to the KHADC and JHADC on Monday, the model code of conduct has come into effect.
The upcoming polls to the KHADC and JHADC scheduled on February 21 will witness the participation of more female voters as compared to males.
In the KHADC, there are a total of 9,96,518 voters with 5,15,247 female voters, 4,81,268 male voters and 3 third gender voters.
In the JHADC, there are a total of 3,12,300 voters including 1,61,220 female voters, 1,51,079 male voters and one third gender voters.
Mawlai has the highest number of voters with 26,998 female voters and 22,843 males while Laban-Mawprem has the least number of voters in the KHADC with 9,321 female voters and 7,243 males.
There are 2,146 polling stations including 1,669 for KHADC and 477 for JHADC.
East Khasi Hills District Magistrate RM Kurbah issued an order on Monday stating that the model code of conduct has become operative in East Khasi Hills district.
Kurbah issued an order under Section 163 BNSS prohibiting any person or group of persons from carrying cash above Rs 50,000. The order will remain effective till February 24.
Another order prohibits all forms of agitation like hunger strike, procession, rally, etc.
The District Magistrate also directed all arms holders to deposit their arm(s)/weapon(s) to the nearest police stations/outpost/beat house for peaceful, free and fair conduct of the elections.
Kurbah also issued an order preventing defacement of public and private properties by all contesting candidates or political parties.
Political parties and candidates have been banned from put up banners on roads/thoroughfares or erecting/displaying of cutouts, hoardings, banners etc. on private properties, walls without written permission from the house owners and final approval from the DM.
Use of PA system has been disallowed between 10pm and 6am and any rally or procession will be allowed only after due permission is sought from the DM, the order stated.

