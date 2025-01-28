Meghalaya lose to Odisha

Shillong, Jan 27: Meghalaya’s second innings resistance came to an end around an hour into the morning’s action on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match against Odisha at the MCA Ground in Polo here on Sunday.

Meghalaya were dismissed for 294, a significant improvement on their first innings total of 198, and thus lost to Odisha (who made 548/7 declared) by an innings and 56 runs.

Resuming on 221/6, Meghalaya’s Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva entertained with a flurry of boundaries that were the product of excellent shot selection. He was finally bowled for 82 by a Sunil Kumar Roul (4/61) delivery that nipped back in off the pitch. Jaskirat faced 140 balls and struck 12 fours. This was his highest score in first-class cricket.

Wanlambok Nongkhlaw also contributed handily with 27 (2x4s), while Dippu Sangma made 21 (1×4, 1×6), with the only six of the innings.

Odisha fast bowler Tapas Kumar Das, who bagged 6/67 in the first innings and 1/57 in the second, was named Player of the Match.

Meghalaya will play their final Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.