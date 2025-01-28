Tuesday, January 28, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Meghalaya lose to Odisha

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Jan 27: Meghalaya’s second innings resistance came to an end around an hour into the morning’s action on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group A match against Odisha at the MCA Ground in Polo here on Sunday.
Meghalaya were dismissed for 294, a significant improvement on their first innings total of 198, and thus lost to Odisha (who made 548/7 declared) by an innings and 56 runs.
Resuming on 221/6, Meghalaya’s Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva entertained with a flurry of boundaries that were the product of excellent shot selection. He was finally bowled for 82 by a Sunil Kumar Roul (4/61) delivery that nipped back in off the pitch. Jaskirat faced 140 balls and struck 12 fours. This was his highest score in first-class cricket.
Wanlambok Nongkhlaw also contributed handily with 27 (2x4s), while Dippu Sangma made 21 (1×4, 1×6), with the only six of the innings.
Odisha fast bowler Tapas Kumar Das, who bagged 6/67 in the first innings and 1/57 in the second, was named Player of the Match.
Meghalaya will play their final Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai.

Previous article
Have certain things in mind for Rohit, Kohli; will talk with them at right time: Kotak
Next article
Security beefed up as Kohli set to appear for Delhi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England not worried about leaking runs, thinking wickets

Rajkot, Jan 27: The England bowling attack has been told not to worry about leaking runs and rather...
SPORTS

Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series

Rajkot, Jan 27: India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to get back to his belligerent best after...
SPORTS

‘Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload’

Rajkot, Jan 27: Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing any fitness concerns but the call on him playing...
SPORTS

Dismissed twice by Archer, Sanju hones skills against bouncer

Rajkot, Jan 27: Sanju Samson arrived at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground here on Monday long before the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England not worried about leaking runs, thinking wickets

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: The England bowling attack has been...

Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be...

‘Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload’

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing...
Load more

Popular news

England not worried about leaking runs, thinking wickets

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: The England bowling attack has been...

Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be...

‘Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload’

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge