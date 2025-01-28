Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Samiran Phukon takes charge as AASU general secretary

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Jan. 28: Samiran Phukon has been nominated as the general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) during the two-day general assembly of the union, which commenced on Monday in Sivasagar.

Phukon, who took charge to lead the influential students’ body for the next three years, now has the onus of addressing various student-related issues in Assam besides advocating for the rights and welfare of the people of the state.

He will be taking over from Sarjun Hanse, who was given interim charge for about four months following a row involving AASU’s previous general secretary, Shankar Jyoti Baruah.

The appointment of the full-time general secretary was based on the nomination from a three-member panel of the organisation.

Notably, the state executive of the organisation authorised the chief advisor, president and general secretary in-charge to nominate the full-time general secretary.

