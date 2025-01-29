INTERNATIONAL A couple buys traditional decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year at a market in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: January 29, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articlePOT POURRINext articleCoca-Cola issues safety recall of drinks Related articles INTERNATIONAL Displaced Palestinians arrive in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel’s decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since... INTERNATIONAL Will Trump’s tariff threat work on Canada, Mexico like on Colombia? Washington, Jan 28: Having already forced Colombia to accept deportees by threatening a 25 per cent tariff, President... INTERNATIONAL Pakistan’s Senate passes cyberspace bill amid protest Islamabad, Jan 28: Pakistan’s Senate or the upper house on Tuesday passed the controversial cyberspace laws amidst protest... INTERNATIONAL Fault on power line miles away from origin caused Eaton fire Glendale, Jan 28: Southern California Edison on Monday reported a fault on a power line connected miles away...