Wednesday, January 29, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Coca-Cola issues safety recall of drinks

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Brussels, Jan 28: Coca-Cola has recalled some of its soft drinks in Europe after higher-than-normal levels of a chemical called chlorate were detected in bottles and cans at a production plant in Belgium.
Batches of Coca Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid and Fuze Tea were among the products recalled in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the company said on Tuesday. The recall concerns drinks with production codes 328 GE to 338 GE.
“We are also in contact with authorities in a very small number of European markets – France, Germany and Great Britain – where a very limited quantity of stock was also shipped,” the company said. No produce was recalled in those countries.
Health authorities in Denmark, Portugal and Romania were notified by the European Union’s rapid alert system to investigate whether shop shelves or vending machines had been stocked with potentially contaminated soft drinks. It designated the risk as “serious”.
Chlorate comes from chlorine disinfectants which are used in the treatment of water used for food processing. The chemical has been linked to potentially serious health problems, notably among children by interfering with the proper functioning of the thyroid gland.
Coca-Cola said that it tracked the problem back to one specific container used in its water treatment process at its factory in the city of Ghent while conducting routine safety checks. It has advised customers not to consume drinks from the batches concerned and to return them to the point of sale to obtain a refund.
Experts say consumers would have to drink a lot of any product contaminated with chlorate to suffer vomiting or other serious illness. (AP)

Previous article
A couple buys traditional decorations for the upcoming Lunar New Year at a market in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday. (PTI)
Next article
Trains cancelled across B’desh as rail union goes on strike
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Displaced Palestinians arrive in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel’s decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since...

INTERNATIONAL

Will Trump’s tariff threat work on Canada, Mexico like on Colombia?

Washington, Jan 28: Having already forced Colombia to accept deportees by threatening a 25 per cent tariff, President...
INTERNATIONAL

Pakistan’s Senate passes cyberspace bill amid protest

Islamabad, Jan 28: Pakistan’s Senate or the upper house on Tuesday passed the controversial cyberspace laws amidst protest...
INTERNATIONAL

Fault on power line miles away from origin caused Eaton fire

Glendale, Jan 28: Southern California Edison on Monday reported a fault on a power line connected miles away...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge