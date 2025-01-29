Wednesday, January 29, 2025
German Centre Goethe-Zentrum to host Tabla Jugalbandi honouring Ustad Zakir Hussain

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29: The Goethe-Zentrum, a German cultural centre in Thiruvananthapuram, is set to host a special Tabla Jugalbandi at the Goethe Amphitheatre here on February 6.

The event will pay homage to the legendary tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain, who passed away in December last year in the United States. This tribute will bring together renowned tabla players Florian Schiertz from Germany and Prafulla Athalye from India.

They will be joined by eminent sarangi maestro and Hindustani vocalist Dilshad Khan for a rare evening of musical brilliance. Ustad Zakir Hussain, celebrated as one of history’s most influential percussionists, left an indelible mark on the world of music.

The event promises to be a fitting tribute, showcasing a unique blend of Indian and global musical traditions. Hailing from Singen, Germany, Florian Schiertz is a disciple of Indian musical luminaries, including Pandit Ravi Shankar, Udai Mazumdar, and Pandit Ashutosh Bhattacharya.

A highly regarded tabla artist in Europe, Florian has performed with renowned musicians like Sitar maestro Pandit Budhaditya Mukherjee and flutist Rakesh Chaurasia. His collaborations include over 60 concerts across Europe and India with Pandit Kushal Das.

Florian has also developed a tabla and percussion project with German classical percussionist Wolfram Winkel, which was broadcast on German television as a groundbreaking fusion of musical cultures.

In addition to his performances, Florian teaches at the Jazz and Rock School in Konstanz, Germany. A tenth-generation sarangi player from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Dilshad Khan was trained by his uncle, the legendary Ustad Sultan Khan.

Known for his mastery of the sarangi, he collaborated with Ustad Zakir Hussain on the Grammy-winning album Global Drum Project in 2009 and has contributed to over 500 Hindi film soundtracks. An ‘A’ grade artist with All India Radio, Prafulla Athalye is a senior disciple of Ustad Alla Rakha.

A global ambassador of tabla, his performances have been featured at the Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) in Phoenix, Arizona. Prafulla has shared the stage with legendary artists such as Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Pandit Jasraj, and Pandit Birju Maharaj, among others.

IANS

