Kuldeep eyes CT return via Ranji comeback

New Delhi, Jan 29: After a long injury layoff, Kuldeep Yadav is set to mark his return to competitive cricket through the Ranji Trophy, with an eye on the ICC Champions Trophy. The left-arm wrist spinner, who has been out since October due to a groin injury, has now cleared his fitness test, paving the way for his selection in Uttar Pradesh’s final Ranji Trophy match of the season against Madhya Pradesh, starting January 30 in Indore.

Despite concerns over his recovery, Kuldeep was named in India’s squad for the Champions Trophy, making his Ranji Trophy appearance a crucial test of his match fitness ahead of the upcoming ODI series against England on February 6. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly encouraged him to play domestic cricket to ensure he is fully prepared for international duty, preventing any late setbacks before the marquee ICC event. (Agencies)