Thursday, January 30, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

SC bars CTET and TET qualified candidates from other states in Jharkhand teacher recruitment exam

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi/Ranchi, Jan 30: The Supreme Court on Thursday overturned a Jharkhand High Court ruling to hold that candidates who have qualified the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) or Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) from other states will not be eligible to appear in the recruitment exam for 26,000 assistant teacher positions in Jharkhand.

The apex court’s verdict mandates that only those candidates who have passed the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) will be eligible for the recruitment examination. The ruling was delivered by a division bench of Justice J.K.

Maheshwari and Justice Rajesh Bindal, following a petition filed by Jharkhand TET-qualified candidates Parimal Kumar and others, challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s earlier decision.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Amritansh Vats, representing the petitioners, argued that JTET-qualified candidates possess knowledge of Jharkhand’s regional languages, such as Santhali, Khortha, and Nagpuri, as they are tested on these subjects.

In contrast, CTET-qualified candidates from other states may lack proficiency in these languages, which could hinder effective teaching in Jharkhand’s primary schools where regional language is necessary, they added.

They further contended that allowing CTET candidates to participate would violate provisions of the Right to Education Act. The top court said that the High Court judgment based on the concession of the Jharkhand Advocate General amounts to changing the rules of the game after the commencement of the recruitment process in July 2023.

The Advocate General had told the Court that the state was willing to relax the eligibility criteria for candidates possessing CTET certificates, if they cleared the STET within three years of appointment and were residents of Jharkhand living outside the state.

In December 2023, the Jharkhand High Court, responding to a petition by the Jharkhand CTET Passed Candidates Association, had ruled that CTET and TET-qualified candidates from other states could also participate in the recruitment process.

However, the Supreme Court intervened in April 2024, ordering the Jharkhand government and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) not to publish the recruitment results without its permission. With the latest ruling, the Supreme Court has set aside the High Court’s order, restricting eligibility to JTET-qualified candidates only.

IANS

Previous article
Community-led conservation key for survival of migratory species: UN reports
Next article
’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis

New Delhi, Jan 30: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,...
INTERNATIONAL

Community-led conservation key for survival of migratory species: UN reports

Bonn, Jan 30: Community-led conservation strategies can be instrumental for the successful conservation of migratory species, two major...
NATIONAL

Will make proposals based on NE’s socio-economic & geographical situations: Arvind Panagariya

Agartala, Jan 30:  The 16th Finance Commission while making its recommendations would keep in mind the socio-economic and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Watch the star-studded 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards in India on this day

Mumbai, Jan 30: The 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards are just around the corner. The prestigious awards will take...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal...

Community-led conservation key for survival of migratory species: UN reports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bonn, Jan 30: Community-led conservation strategies can be instrumental...

Will make proposals based on NE’s socio-economic & geographical situations: Arvind Panagariya

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Jan 30:  The 16th Finance Commission while making...
Load more

Popular news

’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 30: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal...

Community-led conservation key for survival of migratory species: UN reports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bonn, Jan 30: Community-led conservation strategies can be instrumental...

Will make proposals based on NE’s socio-economic & geographical situations: Arvind Panagariya

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Jan 30:  The 16th Finance Commission while making...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge