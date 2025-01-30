Thursday, January 30, 2025
’Turned capital into a dump’: Swati Maliwal calls out Kejriwal over Delhi’s garbage crisis

New Delhi, Jan 30: Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal on Thursday criticised former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of transforming the capital into a “garbage dump.”

The comments followed her dramatic protest outside Kejriwal’s residence, where she dumped piles of waste to highlight the worsening cleanliness issues in the capital. Talking to IANS, Swati Maliwal expressed frustration over the growing garbage problem in Delhi, pointing to overflowing alleys, drains, and roads.

“Kejriwal lives in luxury, shielded by Z+ security, while Delhi is choking on filth,” she said, describing the situation as not just a cleanliness issue but a health crisis. Maliwal’s protest, which saw her detained by Delhi Police, aimed to draw attention to the apathy of local officials.

“The people of Delhi are suffering, but Kejriwal remains out of touch with reality. We brought the garbage back to his doorstep to show him what the city is enduring. Maybe then, he will finally understand the stench that is suffocating Delhi,” she added.

The confrontation escalated when Maliwal was detained under Section 188, with an FIR registered against her. Despite this, she remained defiant. “I’m not afraid of his FIR or his police,” she declared, emphasising her commitment to raising the voice of the people she represents.

As an MP, Maliwal reiterated that her role is to be a voice for the people, not someone who sits comfortably in an office. “I am Delhi’s MP, and I will continue to fight for the truth and for the people who are suffering,” she concluded.

Ahead of the Assembly election, the battle for Delhi is intensifying, with the AAP, BJP, and Congress pulling out all the stops to win over voters ahead of the February 5 polls. While the outcome of this high-stakes contest won’t be known until February 8, all three parties have unveiled their manifestos, detailing their promises in exchange for control of the capital.

IANS

