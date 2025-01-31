Friday, January 31, 2025
ABT case: NIA court in Assam convicts 2 more accused

GUWAHATI, Jan 31: A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here has sentenced two more accused in a case connected to Bangladesh-based terror outfit, ABT (Ansarullah Bangla Team).

The two accused – Mufti Suleiman Ali and Imran Hossen alias Imran Hossain – have been punished with imprisonment and fine under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case (RC-02/2022/NIA/GUW), in which seven accused were earlier convicted and sentenced by the special court.

Both the accused have been sentenced to simple imprisonment (SI) of six months and fine of Rs 500 (with 14 additional days of SI in case of payment default) under Section 120(B) IPC.

“They have also been punished with rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the period already undergone (two years, eight months and 21 days) under Sections 20/38/39 of the UA (P) Act,” an official statement said.

The case was registered in March 2022 and relates to an ABT module affiliated to the proscribed international terror organisation, Al Qaeda in the Indian Sub-Continent (AQIS).

Headed by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam alias Haroon Rashid, the module was active in Barpeta district of lower Assam.

NIA had originally charge-sheeted eight accused in the case in August 2022, and had subsequently filed a supplementary chargesheet against two others in August 2023.

“Further investigation and trial in the case continues,” the statement said.

Previous article
Ronnie V Lyngdoh slams VPP’s ‘stand’ on implementing Article 371
