Tuesday, February 4, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Germany’s annual beer sales down again despite European Championship

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Berlin, Feb 3: German beer sales declined last year even as the country hosted the European Football Championship, continuing a long-term downward trend that has seen sales drop by more than 10 per cent in the past decade to their lowest level since at least the early 1990s.
Official figures released Monday showed that German-based breweries and distributors sold about 8.3 billion litres of beer last year, which was a 1.4 per cent decline on the previous year. The figure doesn’t include non-alcoholic beer and beer imported from outside the European Union (EU).
The latest figure was not as steep as the 4.5% drop seen in 2023, when sales resumed their downward slide after a recovery at home and in the EU following the end of COVID-19 restrictions. But, after years in which sales have mostly dropped, they were 13.7 per cent lower last year than they were in 2014.
German brewers have been struggling with a long-term downward trend fuelled by health concerns and other factors.
Germany hosted the annual football competition, a magnet for beer-drinking fans, in June and July last year. It coincided in part with unusually wet summer weather, which appears to have kept people away from beer gardens. (AP)

Previous article
CR7 ready for Asian Champions League action before a milestone birthday
Next article
De Vrij snatches last-gasp draw for Inter to avoid derby loss to Milan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Gunners thrash Man City 5-1

London, Feb 3: After a recent uplift in their results, the pain returned for Manchester City in the...
SPORTS

Lewandowski scores winner as Barcelona pip Alaves 1-0

Madrid, Feb 3: There was no rout this time but Barcelona still prevailed with Robert Lewandowski scoring a...
SPORTS

Transfer Buzz

Alvaro Morata joins Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan Spain striker Alvaro Morata has joined Galatasaray from AC Milan...
SPORTS

Real Madrid defender Rüdiger sidelined with muscle injury

Madrid, Feb 3: Real Madrid central defender Antonio Rüdiger has been diagnosed with a leg muscle injury sustained...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gunners thrash Man City 5-1

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 3: After a recent uplift in their...

Lewandowski scores winner as Barcelona pip Alaves 1-0

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Feb 3: There was no rout this time...

Transfer Buzz

SPORTS 0
Alvaro Morata joins Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan Spain...
Load more

Popular news

Gunners thrash Man City 5-1

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 3: After a recent uplift in their...

Lewandowski scores winner as Barcelona pip Alaves 1-0

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Feb 3: There was no rout this time...

Transfer Buzz

SPORTS 0
Alvaro Morata joins Galatasaray from AC Milan on loan Spain...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge