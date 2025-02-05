Wednesday, February 5, 2025
NATIONAL

Confluence of faith, devotion, spirituality overwhelming: PM Modi on Maha Kumbh visit

By: Agencies

Date:

Prayagraj, Feb 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures of his visit to the Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, expressing that the devotion and spirituality of the event had deeply moved him.

After arriving in Prayagraj, the Prime Minister took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, as part of his visit to the grand religious gathering.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, “Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion.” “May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health, and harmony,” he added.

In another social media post, he wrote, “The confluence of faith, devotion, and spirituality in the divine and grand Maha Kumbh of Prayagraj is overwhelming everyone.”

Upon his arrival in Prayagraj, PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. They reached the Arail VIP Ghat, where they boarded a boat to the Sangam. Before setting off, both leaders waved to the gathered crowd, acknowledging the enthusiasm of the devotees who had come to witness the occasion.

The boat ride, which began at 10:50 a.m., was a key part of the Prime Minister’s brief yet spiritually significant visit. He took a holy dip at the Sangam during the Ashtami Tithi of the Magh month, an auspicious moment in the Hindu calendar.

Following the ritual bath, he offered prayers to River Ganga on the banks of the Triveni Sangam, reinforcing the cultural and religious significance of the Kumbh Mela, which draws millions of devotees from across the country.

PM Modi returned to the Arail Ghat by boat at around 11:50 a.m. before departing for Prayagraj Airport at 12:30 p.m. His visit has been met with immense enthusiasm from devotees, who believe that under his leadership, Sanatan Dharam has gained renewed recognition.

Many expressed that his reverence for Hindu traditions and participation in the Maha Kumbh serve as a moment of pride, not just for the people of Prayagraj but for the entire Sanatan Dharam community.

IANS

