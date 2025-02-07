WGH DC suggests platforms for farmers & floral enthusiasts to showcase products

TURA, Feb 6: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani on Thursday suggested that platforms should be provided for farmers and floral enthusiasts to showcase their products and gain technical knowledge for better marketing and sales.

The DC made these remarks while attending the two-day ‘Horticulture Show-cum-Exhibition and Flower Arrangement Competition’, at Christian Girls Higher Secondary School, Tura.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Chelani praised the region’s rich diversity of crops and said the greenery mesmerises him.

He also expressed his deep appreciation for the area’s natural beauty and lauded the Horticulture Department for organising the event.

Similarly, West Garo Hills District Horticulture Officer, Thera Ch Marak, informed that the Tura Agri-Horticultural Society, formed in 1998, aims to promote tree planting, fruit and vegetable cultivation, and scientific maintenance of gardens.

Marak added that the society conducts various activities such as tree plantation drives, flower and vegetable shows, seminars, technical sessions, and awards for individuals making significant contributions to the field.

Others who spoke at the event include Research Officer, District Horticulture Office, ED Sangma, and Secretary, Tura Agri-Horticulture Society, Witterson Arengh.

Earlier, the chief guest inaugurated the flower show-cum-exhibition, which featured diverse categories such as bougainvillea, vegetable crops, potted flowers (perennial and annual), foliage, cacti and succulents, bonsai, orchids, and dry and fresh flower arrangements. The exhibition also showcased a variety of locally grown spices.

It may be mentioned that the programme was also attended by Joint Director of Agriculture, B Sungoh, District Agriculture Officer, Mariana Dkhar, and District Agriculture Officer, South West Garo Hills, Ampati L Diengdoh, along with officers from various departments and agri-horti farmers from the region.