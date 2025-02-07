Friday, February 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

WGH DC suggests platforms for farmers & floral enthusiasts to showcase products

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, Feb 6: West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani on Thursday suggested that platforms should be provided for farmers and floral enthusiasts to showcase their products and gain technical knowledge for better marketing and sales.
The DC made these remarks while attending the two-day ‘Horticulture Show-cum-Exhibition and Flower Arrangement Competition’, at Christian Girls Higher Secondary School, Tura.
Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Chelani praised the region’s rich diversity of crops and said the greenery mesmerises him.
He also expressed his deep appreciation for the area’s natural beauty and lauded the Horticulture Department for organising the event.
Similarly, West Garo Hills District Horticulture Officer, Thera Ch Marak, informed that the Tura Agri-Horticultural Society, formed in 1998, aims to promote tree planting, fruit and vegetable cultivation, and scientific maintenance of gardens.
Marak added that the society conducts various activities such as tree plantation drives, flower and vegetable shows, seminars, technical sessions, and awards for individuals making significant contributions to the field.
Others who spoke at the event include Research Officer, District Horticulture Office, ED Sangma, and Secretary, Tura Agri-Horticulture Society, Witterson Arengh.
Earlier, the chief guest inaugurated the flower show-cum-exhibition, which featured diverse categories such as bougainvillea, vegetable crops, potted flowers (perennial and annual), foliage, cacti and succulents, bonsai, orchids, and dry and fresh flower arrangements. The exhibition also showcased a variety of locally grown spices.
It may be mentioned that the programme was also attended by Joint Director of Agriculture, B Sungoh, District Agriculture Officer, Mariana Dkhar, and District Agriculture Officer, South West Garo Hills, Ampati L Diengdoh, along with officers from various departments and agri-horti farmers from the region.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
Students benefit from SCSTE’s exposure trip
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Students benefit from SCSTE’s exposure trip

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The State Council of Science, Technology & Environment (SCSTE) Meghalaya has successfully concluded its Science...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Nuggets

NGH Congress leader Timjim Momin appointed MPYC prez TURA, Feb 6: Congress leader from North Garo Hills, Timjim K...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Is this Budget for Viksit Bharat?

By Indira Hirway The Indian economy today is facing serious problems from the international and domestic fronts. That is...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Is VPP shooting itself in the foot?

By Patricia Mukhim Even the stupidest of politician would not want to quibble with anyone during the election campaign...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Students benefit from SCSTE’s exposure trip

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The State Council of Science, Technology...

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
NGH Congress leader Timjim Momin appointed MPYC prez TURA, Feb...

Is this Budget for Viksit Bharat?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Indira Hirway The Indian economy today is facing serious...
Load more

Popular news

Students benefit from SCSTE’s exposure trip

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 6: The State Council of Science, Technology...

Meghalaya Nuggets

MEGHALAYA 0
NGH Congress leader Timjim Momin appointed MPYC prez TURA, Feb...

Is this Budget for Viksit Bharat?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Indira Hirway The Indian economy today is facing serious...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge