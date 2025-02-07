Meghalaya Nuggets

NGH Congress leader Timjim Momin appointed MPYC prez

TURA, Feb 6: Congress leader from North Garo Hills, Timjim K Momin, has been appointed as the president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC). He was appointed by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president, Uday Bhanu Chib, on Thursday. Expressing his gratitude to the party leadership, Momin expressed his appreciation to the party leadership for appointing him to the post. “I am deeply humbled and grateful for the trust and support, the IYC has shown in me. I will try to live up to their expectations,” Momin said after receiving the appointment letter.

41 PwDs secure employment opportunities at city job fair

SHILLONG, Feb 6: A total of 41 candidates with disabilities have been shortlisted for various employment opportunities during an exclusive job fair for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) held in the city. The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSC-DA), under the Directorate General of Employment (DGE), Ministry of Labour & Employment, Shillong, organised the job fair on Tuesday in collaboration with the American India Foundation. The initiative aimed to promote economic empowerment and integrate PwDs into the mainstream workforce. A total of 79 PwD candidates, including those with Locomotor Disability (LD), Speech and Hearing Impairment (SHI), and Visual Impairment (VI), participated in the event. Six leading employers — Reliance Retail, Domino’s Pizza, Compass Group, Teleperformance, Employment Express, and Anamata Outsourcing Pvt. Ltd. — offered roles such as Delivery Associate, HR Recruiter, Customer Support and others.

Citing env damage, Rongjeng groups want ‘illegal’ borewell sealed

TURA, Feb 6: Combined groups from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills have served a 15-day deadline to the deputy commissioner to put a complete stop to the alleged illegal drilling of a borewell at the Mongri Commercial complex located in the area. The borewell in question belongs to one Mary M Sangma. Earlier, on June 6 last year, local organisations comprising the GSMC, GSU, FKJGP, AAYF, APA, AOSW and others had opposed the drilling of the borewell in their complaint to the deputy commissioner. The combined groups alleged that the drilling process had resulted in nearby tubewells, small streams and catchment areas running dry. Meanwhile, the groups, in their fresh complaint to the deputy commissioner, demanded that the borewell be immediately sealed to prevent any further environmental damage.

Sawmill closed down in WGH

TURA, Feb 6: An alleged illegal timber sawmill located at Diagre village under Dobasipara police station in West Garo Hills was on Thursday closed down, while the equipment at the site confiscated, by the authorities of the State Forest Department. The crackdown was initiated after the authorities were informed about the alleged illegal operations of the sawmill by the GSU, CEC and the A’chik National Youth Organisation. A Mahindra pick-up vehicle (ML08G-7055), laden with 140 logs, was also seized while the driver was apprehended in the process. Along with the equipment found at the site, a significant number of planks were also seized by the forest officials during the operation.