Activist questions MPSC candidate’s ST status

Tura, Feb 12: Social activist from Tura Cherian Momin has opposed the inclusion of one, Esther Ngurlienmoi Marak under the Garo Quota in the final results of the Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) Examination, while stating that her true tribal identity could not be verified.

The inclusion of Marak under the Garo quota was announced by the MPSC vide Notification No. MPSC/Ex-C/50/2021-2022/171 recently.

Momin, in his complaint to Meghalaya Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang raised serious concerns over the development, while also questioning the tribal identity of Marak.

“As a sociologist and social activist, I have serious concerns about the eligibility of Ms. Marak under the Garo Quota due to the lack of adequate documentation verifying her tribal identity and clan affiliation, which are essential for availing the benefits of the reservation system. The Garo Quota, as per the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy, 1972, mandates clear proof of tribal identity, and in this case, there appears to be a failure in verifying Ms. Marak’s credentials for the reserved category,” Momin stated.

According to Momin, the inclusion of Marak under the category violated the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy, has potential to violate the Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribe orders (Amendment) Act, 1976, points to procedural irregularities in the MPSC’s verification process etc.

Momin, in his complaint demanded an urgent and independent review of Marak’s eligibility under the category, a direction to the MPSC to produce all relevant records pertaining to her application and ST verification process, suspension of Marak’s appointment until verified, strict compliance to the quota policy as well as the recommendation of disciplinary and legal action against any misrepresentation of the ST status.