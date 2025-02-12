Wednesday, February 12, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Activist questions MPSC candidate’s ST status

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, Feb 12: Social activist from Tura Cherian Momin has opposed the inclusion of one, Esther Ngurlienmoi Marak under the Garo Quota in the final results of the Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) Examination, while stating that her true tribal identity could not be verified.

The inclusion of Marak under the Garo quota was announced by the MPSC vide Notification No. MPSC/Ex-C/50/2021-2022/171 recently.

Momin, in his complaint to Meghalaya Chief Secretary, D P Wahlang raised serious concerns over the development, while also questioning the tribal identity of Marak.

“As a sociologist and social activist, I have serious concerns about the eligibility of Ms. Marak under the Garo Quota due to the lack of adequate documentation verifying her tribal identity and clan affiliation, which are essential for availing the benefits of the reservation system. The Garo Quota, as per the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy, 1972, mandates clear proof of tribal identity, and in this case, there appears to be a failure in verifying Ms. Marak’s credentials for the reserved category,” Momin stated.

According to Momin, the inclusion of Marak under the category violated the Meghalaya Job Reservation Policy, has potential to violate the Scheduled caste and Scheduled tribe orders (Amendment) Act, 1976, points to procedural irregularities in the MPSC’s verification process etc.

Momin, in his complaint demanded an urgent and independent review of Marak’s eligibility under the category, a direction to the MPSC to produce all relevant records pertaining to her application and ST verification process, suspension of Marak’s appointment until verified, strict compliance to the quota policy as well as the recommendation of disciplinary and legal action against any misrepresentation of the ST status.

Previous article
Industrial fair kicks off in Tura
Next article
J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of two soldiers held in Akhnoor sector
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along with solid half-centuries by Shreyas Iyer (78) and Virat...
NATIONAL

Mizoram Police seize arms & ammunition, three held

Aizawl, Feb 12: Mizoram Police seized a large cache of sophisticated arms, ammunition and other items from the...
INTERNATIONAL

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the two countries, his warm equation and personal friendship with...
NATIONAL

J&K: Wreath laying ceremony of two soldiers held in Akhnoor sector

Jammu, Feb 12: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Nagrota headquartered White Knight Corps, Lt General, Navin Sachdeva on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

News Alert 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along...

Mizoram Police seize arms & ammunition, three held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 12: Mizoram Police seized a large cache...

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the...
Load more

Popular news

3rd ODI: Gill’s ton, all-round bowling show help India sweep England 3-0

News Alert 0
Ahmedabad, Feb 12: Opener Shubman Gill’s majestic 112, along...

Mizoram Police seize arms & ammunition, three held

NATIONAL 0
Aizawl, Feb 12: Mizoram Police seized a large cache...

Unwavering friendship between PM Modi and Macron underpins India-France ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
Marseille (France), Feb 12: Underscoring strong ties between the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge