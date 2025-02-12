Wednesday, February 12, 2025
SPORTS

Trophy win would justify India loss: Duckett

By: Agencies

Ahmedabad, Feb 11: Opener Ben Duckett says he does not care if England are beaten 3-0 in their one-day series in India, as long as they win the Champions Trophy.
England have lost six of their seven matches on Brendon McCullum’s first tour as white-ball coach and are already 2-0 down going into the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
They then travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, beginning their campaign against Australia on 22 February.
“We have come here for one thing and that is to win the Champions Trophy,” said Duckett. “We still believe we can do that. It’ll be completely different conditions, all different teams we are playing against.
“If we lose 3-0 to India, I don’t care as long as we beat them in the final of the Champions Trophy. If we do that, we probably won’t look back on this if we do the business in that competition.New Zealander McCullum, who reinvigorated England’s Test side, was given control of the white-ball teams after Matthew Mott was sacked last summer. (Agencies)

Zaheer warns against excessive experimentation
India eye ODI sweep
