Monday, February 17, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Adoption of circular economy can create 1 lakh jobs in India, says report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 17: Adoption of a circular economy — which involves sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing, and recycling existing materials — can ensure zero waste of fashion and help create 1 lakh jobs in India, according to a report on Monday.

The report by Primus Partners, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra, outlines a strategic roadmap to transform India’s textile industry into a sustainable and circular economy by 2047. It was released at Bharat Tex 2025, held from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam.

The opportunity to address textile waste is valued at $3.5 billion over the next five years, requiring robust policy support, industry collaboration, and active consumer engagement. The shift towards circular fashion could generate employment, about 1 lakh across recycling, sustainable manufacturing, and innovation, the report said.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis identifying key barriers to the adoption of sustainable practices, based on a survey conducted among industries and citizens. These challenges include financial constraints, limited adoption of green technologies, skill gaps, low awareness and demand for sustainable products, and fragmented policies.

In addition, the growing influence of ultra-fast fashion, driven by social media trends, has further exacerbated the issue of textile waste. The report integrates the 5F approach — farm, fibre, factory, fashion, and foreign — to ensure sustainable practices are embedded at every stage of the textile value chain.

Further, to enhance textile-waste infrastructure and market development, it proposed setting up textile waste collection centres. “To tackle India’s textile waste issue, a comprehensive approach is essential, including a unified B2B digital marketplace for pre-consumer waste, consumer education, revised textile labelling, and skill development,” said Kanishk Maheshwari, Co-Founder, and Managing Director of Primus Partners.

Strengthening the policy and regulatory framework, the report also calls for a national policy for sustainable textiles and an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme for the sector. “The introduction of an Extended Producer Responsibility scheme will also be transformative, holding producers accountable for the lifecycle of their products and positioning us at the forefront of a sustainable, circular economy,” Maheshwari said.

IANS

Previous article
B’desh Foreign Affairs Advisor-EAM Jaishankar discussed possibility of holding Yunus-PM Modi meeting: reports
Next article
In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Climate Change

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car brake wear can prove to be more harmful to...
Business

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the first-ever commercial trial shipments of premium Sangola and Bhagwa...
INTERNATIONAL

B’desh Foreign Affairs Advisor-EAM Jaishankar discussed possibility of holding Yunus-PM Modi meeting: reports

Dhaka, Feb 17: Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad...
NATIONAL

Would’ve been better for India to engage after things settled down with Trump administration: Sam Pitroda

New Delhi, Feb 17: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said on Monday that it would have been...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car...

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the...

B’desh Foreign Affairs Advisor-EAM Jaishankar discussed possibility of holding Yunus-PM Modi meeting: reports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Feb 17: Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Advisor...
Load more

Popular news

Pollution from car brake-wear more harmful for lungs than diesel exhaust: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: Exposure to pollution from car...

In a first, India exports pomegranates to Australia via sea

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 17: India has successfully completed the...

B’desh Foreign Affairs Advisor-EAM Jaishankar discussed possibility of holding Yunus-PM Modi meeting: reports

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Feb 17: Touhid Hossain, the Foreign Affairs Advisor...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge