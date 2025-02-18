Cricket fever grips Pakistan ahead of CT

Karachi, Feb 17: Cricket fever has gripped Pakistan as the Champions Trophy unfolds with fans eagerly waiting for the action to begin here on Wednesday and businesses related to the game too picking up before the tournament opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. However, many in the country are disappointed that India are not playing their matches in Pakistan. “It is disappointing because generally there is so much admiration for the Indian team and players, especially Virat Kohli, in our country,” shopkeeper Moiz Ahmed said at the famous Zainab Market in the heart of Karachi’s bustling Saddar area.

The Champions Trophy fever is also evident when one visits the match venue, National Stadium, as many fans are moving around the main gate to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as they come and go from the stadium. (PTI)