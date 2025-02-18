Tuesday, February 18, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Cricket fever grips Pakistan ahead of CT

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Karachi, Feb 17: Cricket fever has gripped Pakistan as the Champions Trophy unfolds with fans eagerly waiting for the action to begin here on Wednesday and businesses related to the game too picking up before the tournament opener between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. However, many in the country are disappointed that India are not playing their matches in Pakistan. “It is disappointing because generally there is so much admiration for the Indian team and players, especially Virat Kohli, in our country,” shopkeeper Moiz Ahmed said at the famous Zainab Market in the heart of Karachi’s bustling Saddar area.
The Champions Trophy fever is also evident when one visits the match venue, National Stadium, as many fans are moving around the main gate to catch a glimpse of their favourite players as they come and go from the stadium. (PTI)

Previous article
Resurgent India ready for German challenge
Next article
Naqvi sells VIP box for PCB funds, to watch India tie from stands
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues

London, Feb 17: Liverpool continued its charge toward the Premier League title with a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton....
SPORTS

Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match

Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was briefly interrupted because of fans’ racist chants. The referee activated...
SPORTS

Lajong, Mawlai win big

Shillong Premier League Shillong, Feb 17: Shillong Lajong FC wrought total carnage on Ryntih FC as they flattened them...
SPORTS

Bumrah-less India hope for Shami magic to reclaim CT

Bengaluru, Feb 17: Mohammed Shami’s right hand has more sleight than a magician. A simple cock of his...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 17: Liverpool continued its charge toward the...

Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was...

Lajong, Mawlai win big

SPORTS 0
Shillong Premier League Shillong, Feb 17: Shillong Lajong FC wrought...
Load more

Popular news

Reds continue title charge; Man Utd’s slide continues

SPORTS 0
London, Feb 17: Liverpool continued its charge toward the...

Racist chants briefly halt La Liga match

SPORTS 0
Madrid, Feb 17: Athletic Bilbao’s game at Espanyol was...

Lajong, Mawlai win big

SPORTS 0
Shillong Premier League Shillong, Feb 17: Shillong Lajong FC wrought...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge