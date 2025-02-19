Assam cops nab dreaded poacher during joint operation

Guwahati, Feb 19: Police teams from Nagaon and Sonitpur acted on reliable inputs and technical analysis to apprehend a dreaded poacher during a well-coordinated operation, official sources informed on Wednesday.

The arrested poacher, identified as Rafik Ali (40), was wanted in multiple criminal cases registered in Nagaon and Sonitpur district.

Ali, who hails from Jaramari village under Dhing police station in Nagaon, was currently residing at Muslim Chapori under Thelamara police station in Sonitpur district.

Joint searches were conducted in several places after the arrested poacher revealed during preliminary investigation that he had concealed a rifle and a pistol in some hideouts. In the follow-up to the operation, searches were conducted at several hideouts of the arrested accused

“After searching three to four places by a police team led by ASP (crime), one 12 bore SBBL hammerless knockabout rifle, four live ammunition and two empty cartridges were recovered from the paddy field belonging to Rafik,” an official said.

“The arms and ammunitions were seized as per procedure. Further follow-up action is being taken,” the official said.