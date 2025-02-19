Panel’s report on APSC exposes ‘misdeeds’ during Cong regime: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, Feb 19: Assam BJP has said two reports, submitted by Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma Commission on corruption in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), have thoroughly exposed the “neck-deep corruption and misdeeds” committed by the Congress regime led by former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

“By pushing a generation to the abyss of darkness and meting out grave injustice to the meritorious and deserving candidates by opening a market for jobs by the then government has been brought to the fore by the report,” BJP, Assam Pradesh president Dilip Saikia said.

Notably, two reports – one on the Combined Competitive Examination of 2013 and the other on the Combined Competitive Examination of 2014 – submitted by the probe panel earlier were tabled in the Assam Assembly on Monday.

The inquiry commission revealed that the APSC was reduced to a private guild and an employment agency for providing jobs “in lieu of money and other extraneous considerations”.

“The reports have brought out startling disclosures on former chief minister Tarun Gogoi and his son Gaurav Gogoi and have proved that corruption and Congress are two sides of the same coin,” Saikia said.

The state BJP chief held the Congress answerable as to why the then chief minister Tarun Gogoi had appointed Rakesh Paul, who has been found to have indulged in illegalities in both the exams apart from other selections, as chairman of APSC.

“The Congress party must bring out a white paper on the mega scam during its rule and clarify its position to the people of the state,” Saikia said, adding that “playing with the future of young generation of the state and pushing them into oblivion, those involved in such neck-deep corruption are enemies of the society at large”.

Demanding exemplary punishment to those involved in the scam, the Assam BJP president said that the report has unmasked MP Gaurav Gogoi “who keeps parroting on moral values and reforms”.

He further urged the government to take immediate punitive action against those involved in corruption, saying no one is above law.