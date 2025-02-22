VPP chief misled me on Article 371: Pyniaid

SHILLONG, Feb 21: NPP candidate from Nongthymmai, Pyniaid Sing Syiem on Friday said he was misled by the VPP chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Article 371.

“I was misled by the VPP chief during the years when we were together. He insisted that we would not lose the district councils if Article 371 is implemented in the state,” Syiem, also the incumbent CEM of the KHADC, told reporters after casting his vote at Pohkseh.

He, however, said he has now understood that the Sixth Schedule is the best legislation to unite the microscopic Khasi indigenous tribe and to protect and safeguard their customary practices.

He questioned the intention of the groups advocating the implementation of Article 371 in the Meghalaya. “How we failed to realise that we are lucky to have the Sixth Schedule!” he said.

Syiem said that he is confident of his victory since people voted for the party that is true to the pro-people.

He said that he will advocate the need to strengthen the provisions of the Sixth Schedule and to streamline the functioning of the council.

He added that will also work for the betterment and welfare of society as an elected representative.

Raising the same issue, Congress candidate from Laitumkhrah-Malki, Manuel Badwar said the political party demanding the implementation of Article 371 should first have deliberations on the issue before raising it before the people.

Speaking to reporters after casting his votes at Little Flower School, Malki, Badwar said the party should first weigh the feasibility of Article 371 before pursuing it.

He said Article 371 will weaken the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) which have been empowered as per the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to him, there is a need for the experts to deliberate before arriving at any conclusion.

“If I have to debate, then I will speak against the implementation of Article 371,” Badwar said.

The Congress candidate hopes that he will be able to win with some margin this time.

Badwar lost the 2023 Assembly polls to MLA from East Shillong, M. Ampareen Lyngdoh.

He said the party will be getting the support of the people of the constituency since change is important.