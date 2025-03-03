Monday, March 3, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Finland opens door for skilled Indian professionals

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 3:  Finland is opening its doors to skilled Indian professionals for opportunities that span across IT software development, engineering, game development and post-doctoral research roles, according to an official statement on Monday.

Business Finland is Finland’s official government agency for promoting trade and investment, financing innovation, promoting travel and attracting talent.

“Indian talent interested in pursuing a career in Finland can find comprehensive information on living and working in the country, as well as available career opportunities, on the Work in Finland website,” the statement by Business Finland read.

Laura Lindeman, Senior Director of Business Finland’s Work in Finland unit, emphasised Finland’s proactive approach to encouraging international talent, particularly in IT and technology sectors to explore opportunities in the country.

“In the long run, Finland is looking for professionals, for example IT specialists in areas such as software development, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Finland offers an unparalleled opportunity for professionals to thrive in a country that values innovation, sustainability and a balanced lifestyle,” Lindeman further said.

Sanna Marttinen, Executive Director at Tulanet, represents the new Postdoctoral Programme for Research Institutes. “Our role is to coordinate the cooperation between 11 Finnish government research institutes, and we are very excited about the government’s heavy investment in research and development (R&D),” Marttinen stated.

The programme, which will be funded by the government’s multi-annual R&amp;D plan, aims to recruit 85 new postdoctoral researchers between 2025 and 2028, with salaries around 4,000 euros. Tech companies in Finland are known from innovations, top tech knowhow and development opportunities for talents.

Many companies value skills — in software development, data science, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence, along with a solid foundation in problem-solving and innovation. Qualifications in computer science, engineering, or a related field are essential, and fluency in English is usually sufficient, although learning Finnish can be advantageous, according to the official statement.

Finland’s vibrant start-up scene and rapidly growing technology sector present a host of opportunities for English-speaking professionals. Key industries include gaming, bioeconomy, clean and smart technologies, health and wellness, ICT and digitalisation, and tourism, the statement added.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi goes on jungle safari in Gujarat’s Gir wildlife sanctuary, clicks pictures of lions
Next article
DREAM holds consultation with parents of drug-afflicted
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel One and Motilal Oswal Financial services extended their losses...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is part of the Indo-Bangladesh Joint River Commission, arrived in...
NATIONAL

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on the thigh of a foreign lady has triggered widespread...
NATIONAL

Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row

New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s harsh remarks on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma earned her...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on...
Load more

Popular news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge