Friday, March 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Hold stakeholders’ meet on MRSSA or face agitation: HYC to govt

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 6: The HYC on Thursday warned the state government that if it does not call a meeting of the stakeholders to examine the status of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as soon as possible, it will be forced to agitate.
HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem urged Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to call the meeting as soon as possible, saying that they will have to announce their protest plans in response to the government’s inaction and slack attitude regarding the state’s influx problem.
Recalling that on November 15, 2023, they met with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and were told that the Union Home Ministry had returned the Bill to the state government for their thoughts and opinions regarding some of the provisions in the amendment bill.
In a letter to the CM, the president of HYC stated, “We were also informed that the state government under your leadership will convene a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the said observations and the way forward.”
Synrem added that the CM had stated on December 13, 2023, that the government is seeking legal advice to re-examine the Bill in accordance with the Union Home Ministry’s remarks and directives, and that a meeting with interested parties will take place “after the new year.”
“However, it has been nearly 16 months since our meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister, and as of right now, we do not know if any such meeting was ever held with the stakeholders, or if it was, we were not informed of it,” he stated.

Previous article
Assembly Briefs
Next article
Opp raises voice against road paintings
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

No forest land converted into industrial estate: Conrad

SHILLONG, March 6: It was all smoke and no fire in the Assembly on Thursday as the Opposition...
MEGHALAYA

Opp raises voice against road paintings

SHILLONG, March 6: The Opposition parties on Thursday raised concerns over the recent trend of painting roads in...
MEGHALAYA

Assembly Briefs

Mukul reiterates support for rly expansion in Garo Hills Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday reiterated his support for...
MEGHALAYA

MIPA won’t bypass Land Transfer Act, assures CM

SHILLONG, March 6: The ruling alliance on Thursday tried to clear the air surrounding the Meghalaya Investment Promotion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No forest land converted into industrial estate: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: It was all smoke and no...

Opp raises voice against road paintings

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: The Opposition parties on Thursday raised...

Assembly Briefs

MEGHALAYA 0
Mukul reiterates support for rly expansion in Garo Hills Opposition...
Load more

Popular news

No forest land converted into industrial estate: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: It was all smoke and no...

Opp raises voice against road paintings

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: The Opposition parties on Thursday raised...

Assembly Briefs

MEGHALAYA 0
Mukul reiterates support for rly expansion in Garo Hills Opposition...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge