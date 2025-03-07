Opp raises voice against road paintings

SHILLONG, March 6: The Opposition parties on Thursday raised concerns over the recent trend of painting roads in various colours around the State Secretariat, highlighting potential distractions for commuters.

The state government replied that the road paintings are part of the Shillong Urban Mobility policy, aimed at expanding walking spaces and decongesting traffic.

Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Urban Affairs, Sniawbhalang Dhar, assured the House that the interventions are in line with geometric design standards and a study has been conducted to ease traffic congestion.

Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma raised questions about the risk of distraction and road safety parameters.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma assured that auditing of all roads for deviations from these parameters would be done.