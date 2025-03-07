No forest land converted into industrial estate: Conrad

SHILLONG, March 6: It was all smoke and no fire in the Assembly on Thursday as the Opposition tried to corner the state government on proposed conversion of forest land into an industrial estate in Byrnihat.

The ruling side dismissed it as a misconception, stating that the land in question is not recorded as a forest land.

“The members have all mentioned that forest land is being converted into industrial estate. The first misconception is that it is not a forest land in the government records,” said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma who is also in-charge of the Forest and Environment Department.

Stating that the land measures 137 acres – 127 acres belonging to Soil Conservation and 10 acres to Horticulture departments, he said the only process that has started is its transfer from one department to another.

He said as the land is underutilised, the government decided that it should be given to the government. The government will compensate the department by giving another piece of land.

Allaying concerns on environment clearance, Sangma said the government will carry out an environmental assessment for any project in the future but the question of doing it now does not arise as the state government is only engaged in transferring land.

“We desire to use (it) in a better manner. In whatever scenario we move ahead, all provisions of law in terms of environmental aspects, growing of trees etc which needs to be done will be done,” he added.

The chief minister said the question of bypassing or flouting laws does not arise.

Stating that the government has always moved ahead with the consent of people, he reminded how it decided to do away with the Gambling Act following resentment from people.

“Even in this project, it is going to be the will of the people. We will consult them and show them the good side. There is no question of bulldozing the will of the people,” Sangma said.

He reminded how investors willing to invest Rs 300 crore for a large bottling plant at Byrnihat and create 500 jobs shifted to Mendipathar as the government faced challenges in this project.

Similarly, he said another bamboo processing unit at Byrnihat with an investment proposal of Rs 700 crore also faced challenges and now the project is going on in Tikrikilla.

Stating that the government is giving an option to choose, if not here somewhere else in the state, he said a pharmaceutical company wants to set up an industry in the proposed land which will provide generic medicines at a lower price and generate employment opportunities. Five acres of land is required for the industry, he added.

He said the industry is likely to move to Mendipathar due to non-availability of land.

He said options are allowed to investors as there is a huge challenge with neighbouring Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh inviting them to come and invest there.

“We have to realise that we need to find a way forward. We have to find options and solution, and if there are challenges, we are ready to discuss and share concerns. We are continuing our effort by engaging with local leadership. I am with him and with the people of that area. I want to assure that we will only move forward with the consent of local people and leaders,” he said.

He further urged, “Have an open mind, understand the larger picture of what we are trying to do. Come to a point where your concerns are met and we do not lose out on the large opportunities.”

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said none of the members alleged the government is trying to bulldoze. Secondly, he said, forest is defined, irrespective of legal status. It is defined as per the Act, he added.