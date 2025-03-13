Ein-King celebrated with Brainpower Battle at USTM

Guwahati, March 13: On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Albert Einstein and the Death Anniversary of Stephen Hawking, the Department of Physics at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) organized Brainpower Battle 2.0 and an IQ Test Competition today among students from the School of Applied Sciences, USTM.

The competition commenced with an opening speech by Dr. Nitu Borgohain, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Physics, USTM. Dr. Borgohain emphasized the importance of intellectual growth and celebrated the enduring legacy of Einstein and Hawking. The event was further elevated by the thrilling IQ challenges, moderated by Dr. Aftab Ansari, which tested participants’ mental agility in a time-bound format, according to a Press release.

The competition featured a series of challenging aptitude and IQ tests designed to assess various aspects of intelligence, including logical reasoning, analytical skills, and pattern recognition. The participants demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm, immersing themselves fully in the tasks and engaging deeply with each round of questions. As the event progressed, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement, with competitors working against the clock and showcasing their sharp mental abilities.

The event was open to all undergraduate and postgraduate students from the School of Applied Sciences, USTM. With on-the-spot registration, Room D-406 filled quickly, with students eager to test their intellects. They were put to the test in a series of IQ challenges, designed to stretch their reasoning and analytical abilities.

The Brainpower Battle was not just a competition but a celebration of human intellect and the limitless potential of the mind. The event successfully honored the monumental contributions of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, inspiring students to pursue knowledge, critical thinking, and excellence in their academic journeys.

The top three competitors were awarded exciting prizes in recognition of their outstanding performances, celebrating their intellectual achievements.