Thursday, March 13, 2025
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Ein-King celebrated with Brainpower Battle at USTM

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Guwahati, March 13: On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Albert Einstein and the Death Anniversary of Stephen Hawking, the Department of Physics at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) organized Brainpower Battle 2.0 and an IQ Test Competition today among students from the School of Applied Sciences, USTM.

The competition commenced with an opening speech by Dr. Nitu Borgohain, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Physics, USTM. Dr. Borgohain emphasized the importance of intellectual growth and celebrated the enduring legacy of Einstein and Hawking. The event was further elevated by the thrilling IQ challenges, moderated by Dr. Aftab Ansari, which tested participants’ mental agility in a time-bound format, according to a Press release.

The competition featured a series of challenging aptitude and IQ tests designed to assess various aspects of intelligence, including logical reasoning, analytical skills, and pattern recognition. The participants demonstrated exceptional enthusiasm, immersing themselves fully in the tasks and engaging deeply with each round of questions. As the event progressed, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement, with competitors working against the clock and showcasing their sharp mental abilities.

The event was open to all undergraduate and postgraduate students from the School of Applied Sciences, USTM. With on-the-spot registration, Room D-406 filled quickly, with students eager to test their intellects. They were put to the test in a series of IQ challenges, designed to stretch their reasoning and analytical abilities.

The Brainpower Battle was not just a competition but a celebration of human intellect and the limitless potential of the mind. The event successfully honored the monumental contributions of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, inspiring students to pursue knowledge, critical thinking, and excellence in their academic journeys.

The top three competitors were awarded exciting prizes in recognition of their outstanding performances, celebrating their intellectual achievements.

 

Previous article
Gauhati HC seeks reasons for delay in progress of pending cases against MPs, MLAs
Next article
Aamir Khan introduces his new ladylove on his 60th birthday
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Kremlin aide rejects US ceasefire plan on Ukraine

Washington, March 13: A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected the US plan of...
NATIONAL

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes to the...
INTERNATIONAL

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday highlighted the growing struggles of young Australians, who are...
NATIONAL

Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Sisodia, Jain facing graft allegations

New Delhi, March 13: In a fresh trouble for former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, facing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kremlin aide rejects US ceasefire plan on Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 13: A top aide to Russian President...

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Kremlin aide rejects US ceasefire plan on Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 13: A top aide to Russian President...

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge