Aamir Khan introduces his new ladylove on his 60th birthday

Mumbai, March 13: Aamir Khan hosted a fun meet and greet with the media before his 60th birthday. While talking to the press, Mr Perfectionist left everyone surprised as he revealed that he has found love again.

The superstar introduced his new lady love, Gauri. He introduced his partner to the media by giving her an adorable shoutout. Aamir revealed that they have been friends for 25 years, however, they developed romantic feelings for each other just one year ago.

He even sang the romantic “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main” song from “Kabhi Kabhi” for Gauri. Aamir’s newest love interest is believed to be the mother of twins. Further details about this mystery woman are yet to be unwrapped.

When asked about the wedding plans, Mr Perfectionist refused to comment. Not just that, Aamir even cut his birthday cake with the paps. In videos and pictures doing rounds on social media, Aamir was seen thanking the shutterbugs for their love and support over the years.

Prior to this, 3 Bollywood Khans, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman came together under one roof for an early celebration of Aamir’s 60th birthday with a special Iftaar party. Salman looked breezy in casual attire, whereas SRK was seen hiding his face in the hoodie. Aamir accompanied SRK to his car as the duo was surrounded by heavy security apparatus.It is not every day that the three superstars come together in their personal spaces.

For the unversed, Aamir was initially married to Reena Dutta. The couple tied the knot in 1986 and had two children together, a daughter named Ira and a son, whom they decided to name Junaid. However, they decided to go their separate ways in 2002. Later in 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao from whom he has one son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also parted ways in 2021. –IANS pm/