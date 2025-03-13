Thursday, March 13, 2025
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Aamir Khan introduces his new ladylove on his 60th birthday

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, March 13: Aamir Khan hosted a fun meet and greet with the media before his 60th birthday. While talking to the press, Mr Perfectionist left everyone surprised as he revealed that he has found love again.

The superstar introduced his new lady love, Gauri. He introduced his partner to the media by giving her an adorable shoutout. Aamir revealed that they have been friends for 25 years, however, they developed romantic feelings for each other just one year ago.

He even sang the romantic “Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main” song from “Kabhi Kabhi” for Gauri. Aamir’s newest love interest is believed to be the mother of twins. Further details about this mystery woman are yet to be unwrapped.

When asked about the wedding plans, Mr Perfectionist refused to comment. Not just that, Aamir even cut his birthday cake with the paps. In videos and pictures doing rounds on social media, Aamir was seen thanking the shutterbugs for their love and support over the years.

Prior to this, 3 Bollywood Khans, Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman came together under one roof for an early celebration of Aamir’s 60th birthday with a special Iftaar party. Salman looked breezy in casual attire, whereas SRK was seen hiding his face in the hoodie. Aamir accompanied SRK to his car as the duo was surrounded by heavy security apparatus.It is not every day that the three superstars come together in their personal spaces.

For the unversed, Aamir was initially married to Reena Dutta. The couple tied the knot in 1986 and had two children together, a daughter named Ira and a son, whom they decided to name Junaid. However, they decided to go their separate ways in 2002. Later in 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao from whom he has one son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also parted ways in 2021. –IANS pm/

Previous article
Ein-King celebrated with Brainpower Battle at USTM
Next article
Arunachal CM releases ‘Biodiversity Action Plan’ to empower communities to protect environment
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Kremlin aide rejects US ceasefire plan on Ukraine

Washington, March 13: A top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected the US plan of...
NATIONAL

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their warm wishes to the...
INTERNATIONAL

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday highlighted the growing struggles of young Australians, who are...
NATIONAL

Home Ministry gives nod to prosecute Sisodia, Jain facing graft allegations

New Delhi, March 13: In a fresh trouble for former Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, facing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kremlin aide rejects US ceasefire plan on Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 13: A top aide to Russian President...

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Kremlin aide rejects US ceasefire plan on Ukraine

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, March 13: A top aide to Russian President...

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi extend Holi greetings to citizens

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime...

Young Australians struggle with cost of living, mental health: Report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Sydney, March 13: A new report published on Thursday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge