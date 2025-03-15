Saturday, March 15, 2025
Neetu Kapoor shares ‘precious’ first picture taken with ‘gorgeous’ Alia Bhatt

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 15: On her daughter-in-law’s 32nd birthday on Saturday, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared the first “precious” picture of her and Alia Bhatt, whom she tagged as a “gorgeous friend.” Neetu took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph. The picture featured Neetu and Alia smiling as they posed together.

“Happy birthday my gorgeous friend this pic is precious as it’s our first. Stay happy and blessed love love and more love,” Neetu captioned the post. Alia married Ranbir Kapoor, son of Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, in April 2022, after dating for a few years. In November 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Raha.

The actress had left for Holi and birthday celebration to Alibaug. However, she had cut her trip short after learning about the demise of her friend Ayan Mukerji’s father Deb Mukherji on Friday. Deb Mukherjee passed away at the age of 83. Alia visited Ayan’s home with sister Shaheen Bhatt to pay her last respects to the late filmmaker

. Ranbir also accompanied the actress. On March 12, the actress celebrated her birthday amidst the media, where she even talked about her upcoming film “Love And War” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Talking about the film, the actress told the media that the trio is currently shooting at night when there are no distractions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial. She said: “Me shoot at night and we are mum and dad in the day.

So, it is a very interesting combination. The only reason I mentioned that is because we shot Gangubai Kathiawadi at night. It really becomes like your own world.” Alia added: “There’s no distraction, no noise, no sound. We sit and discuss the scene. With Sanjay sir, being back on set with him, he just makes you feel, like when you come on set… that 100 percent is just the beginning.”

IANS

