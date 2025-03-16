Sunday, March 16, 2025
NATIONAL

Eminent Odia poet Ramakanta Ratha passes away, CM Majhi expresses grief

By: Agencies

Date:

Bhubaneswar, March 16: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned modern Odia poet and Padma Bhushan awardee Ramakanta Rath.

As a mark of respect, CM Majhi has also directed that the last rites of the literary legend be performed with full state honors.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Majhi stated, “Late Ramakanta Rath was one of the finest poets in Indian literature. His timeless works, including Saptama Ritu, Shri Radha, Sachitra Andhara, Kete Dinara, Duara Epatu, and Naja Naja Kahu Kahu, have immortalized him in the world of literature.”

Apart from his contributions as a poet, the 91-year-old Ramakanta Rath also played a significant role in the development of the state while serving as a secretary in various departments and as Chief Secretary of Odisha.

The Chief Minister further acknowledged Rath’s unparalleled efforts in bringing Odia literature to national and international recognition. He was honored with the Saraswati Samman for Shri Radha, the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award for ‘Saptama Ritu’, and the Sarala Award for Sachitra Andhara. Additionally, he was a Fellow of the Sahitya Akademi, a recognition given to distinguished literary figures.

“His demise is an irreparable loss to the literary world. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” the Chief Minister said.

The Culture Minister of Odisha, Suryabanshi Suraj, also paid tributes to the great Odia poet Ramakanta Rath. “The demise of Padma Bhushan Ramakanta Rath, a modern poet of Odia literature, is an irreparable loss to the world of Odia literature. He earned a great reputation as an efficient administrator. A number of his poetry collections have received critical acclaim from readers. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for his collection of poems’ Saptama Ritu’. Ramakanta Rath’s writings show the use of spiritual and metaphysical imagination. I am deeply saddened by the death of such a great person in the literary world,” wrote Suraj.

Rath, a 1957 batch IAS officer, was conferred the Padma Bhushan award in 2006 for his contributions in the field of literature and Art. He was the Vice President of the Sahitya Academy of India from 1993 to 1998 and the President of the Sahitya Akademi of India from 1998 to 2003, New Delhi.

–IANS

