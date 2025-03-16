TN Minister Moorthy inaugurates Alanganallur Jallikattu

Chennai, March 16 : Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister Moorthy inaugurated the much-anticipated Alanganallur Jallikattu in Vadipatti, Madurai on Sunday.

This year’s competition features 1,000 bulls and 650 participants from the Madurai Melur constituency. Winners will be awarded cycles, mixies, silver coins, and other exciting prizes.

To ensure a smooth and safe event, over 100 police personnel have been deployed for security. Veterinary doctors are conducting thorough checks on the bulls before granting approvals, while medical professionals are on standby to provide any necessary assistance.

Several dignitaries, including District Collector Sangita, MP Su Venkatesan, and Melur Revenue Divisional Officer Sangita, are attending the event.

The event is being held as part of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s 72nd birthday celebrations.

Minister Moorthy, who is overseeing various welfare programmes benefiting over 14,000 people, stated: “Various programmes have been organised since March 1 to mark the Chief Minister’s birthday, and Jallikattu is a key part of these celebrations.”

The festival has drawn a large crowd, including DMK party members, district secretaries, local government representatives, and Jallikattu enthusiasts.

Special seating arrangements have been made for the public to watch the event free of charge, and special bus services have been arranged from Madurai to the Jallikattu arena for visitors.

Jallikattu, an ancient bull-taming sport, holds great cultural significance in Tamil Nadu, especially during the Pongal festival.

The first Jallikattu event of the year was held on January 14 at Thachankurichi village in Pudukottai district as part of the Pongal festivities.

However, Madurai’s Jallikattu events – especially those in Alanganallur – are internationally renowned for their vibrant celebrations of Tamil heritage, culture, and rural valour.

Pudukottai district is known for hosting the highest number of Jallikattu events in Tamil Nadu. Over 120 Jallikattu events and more than 30 bullock cart races were held annually between January and May. Over 50 vadamadu (tethered bull) competitions are held annually in these areas.

The Madurai district administration has introduced specific guidelines for the 2025 Jallikattu competitions: As per these guidelines, each bull can participate in only one of the three Jallikattu events in the district. Only the owner of a bull and one trainer familiar with the animal are allowed to accompany it. Bull tamers and owners must register through the official district administration website (madurai.nic.in).

All submitted documents will be verified. Only eligible participants will get a downloadable token, which is mandatory for entry. Without this token, neither the bull nor the tamer will be allowed to participate.

The event continues to uphold Tamil Nadu’s age-old traditions, attracting thousands of spectators and reinforcing the region’s deep-rooted cultural identity.

