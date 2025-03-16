Sunday, March 16, 2025
NATIONAL

Man kills three children, dies by suicide in Jharkhand's Giridih

By: Agencies

Giridih, March 16: In a tragic incident, a man allegedly killed his three children before dying by suicide in Maheshliti village, located in the Pirtand police station area of Jharkhand’s Giridih district, officials said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as 36-year-old Sanaul Ansari, his daughters Afreen Parveen (12) and Zaiba Naz (8), and his son Safaul Ansari (6). The police believe the incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, around 2 or 3 a.m.

The grim discovery was made on Sunday morning when neighbours, concerned by the lack of movement in Sanaul’s house during Sehri (the pre-dawn meal during Ramzan), knocked on his door. When no response came, they entered the house and found Sanaul hanging, while the bodies of his three children lay nearby.

Upon receiving information, the local police from Khokhara police station rushed to the scene, accompanied by Dumri Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Prasad. The bodies were later sent to Giridih Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Sanaul strangled his three children before taking his own life.

According to the police, Sanaul was a mason by profession and also operated a small ration and clothing shop from his home.

Sanaul’s wife was not present at the time of the incident, as she had gone to her maternal home in Jamdha village two days earlier. She returned to Maheshliti after being informed of the tragedy.

The motive behind the shocking murder and suicide is not clear. “We are investigating all possible angles and will question Sanaul’s wife and other family members to ascertain the reason behind this incident,” said SDPO Sumit Prasad.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents grappling with the incomprehensible loss of four lives. Authorities continue to probe the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

–IANS

