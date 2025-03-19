Wednesday, March 19, 2025
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 3rd straight session, midcap stocks outperform

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, March 19: Indian stock markets on Wednesday continued their upward trend for the third consecutive session, with both the Sensex and Nifty closing higher. The 30-share Sensex touched an intra-day high of 75,568.38 before settling at 75,449.05, gaining 147.79 points or 0.20 per cent from its previous close.

Similarly, the Nifty ended the day at 22,907.60, up 73.30 points or 0.32 per cent. The index moved within a range of 22,940.70 to 22,807.95 during the intra-day session. “Market sentiment remained upbeat, supported by mixed global cues and renewed optimism surrounding a potential Russia-Ukraine truce,” said Vikram Kasat of PL Capital.

He added that the key global events are in focus, including the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, Putin-Trump talks, and a surge in gold prices. Among the Nifty stocks, 33 out of 50 ended in positive territory.

The top gainers included Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation, which saw gains of up to 3.91 per cent. On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, Britannia, TCS, Infosys, and Sun Pharma were among the 17 stocks that declined, with losses of up to 2.32 per cent.

Broader market indices performed better than the benchmark indices. The Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 surged over 2 per cent each, showing strong momentum in mid- and small-cap stocks. Sectoral indices on the NSE mostly ended in the green, except for Nifty FMCG and IT, which closed lower.

This followed by a flat opening with a slight positive trend on Wednesday, even as global markets remained weak. At the start of trading, the Sensex rose by 80.04 points or 0.11 per cent to reach 75,381.30, while the Nifty edged up by 15.25 points or 0.07 per cent to 22,849.55. The Indian rupee strengthened by 12 paise on Wednesday, closing at 86.44 per dollar compared to 86.56 in the previous session.

IANS

Previous article
Suicide cases among minority Hindus rise alarmingly in Pakistan’s Sindh province
Next article
Cold-blooded murder: Priyanka on Israeli attacks on Hamas targets
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

HNLC to contest ban imposed on it before Tribunal

  Shillong, Mar 19: The proscribed HNLC for the first time has decided to contest against the ban imposed...
NATIONAL

Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh

New Delhi, March 19: Boxing Federation of India (BFI) chief Ajay Singh alleged that Tokyo Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina...
NATIONAL

National seminar on traditional crafts concludes successfully at USTM

Guwahati, March 19: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) successfully hosted a two-day national seminar on...
NATIONAL

Police arrest Nagpur violence mastermind Faheem Khan, get 3-day custody

Nagpur, March 19: The police on Wednesday arrested Faheem Khan, the city president of the Minority Democratic Party,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

HNLC to contest ban imposed on it before Tribunal

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 19: The proscribed HNLC for the first...

Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 19: Boxing Federation of India (BFI)...

National seminar on traditional crafts concludes successfully at USTM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 19: The University of Science and Technology...
Load more

Popular news

HNLC to contest ban imposed on it before Tribunal

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 19: The proscribed HNLC for the first...

Hemanta Kalita asked Lovlina to withdraw from women’s Nationals, alleges BFI chief Ajay Singh

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 19: Boxing Federation of India (BFI)...

National seminar on traditional crafts concludes successfully at USTM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 19: The University of Science and Technology...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge