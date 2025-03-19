Suicide cases among minority Hindus rise alarmingly in Pakistan’s Sindh province

Islamabad, March 19: Rising cases of suicides among residents of Tharparkar district in Sindh – a province where a majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled – have sent shockwaves across the minority community and various human rights groups.

Details reveal that about 700 Tharis, as the people of Tharparkar are known, have committed suicide during the past five years, a majority of them belonging to the Hindu community which forms a major chunk of population in the district.

In 2024, 146 Tharis, including 76 women, ended their lives. This year, at least 19 people, including seven women, have committed suicide till now. “It is a matter of grave concern that during the past couple of weeks, six people have committed suicide,” said Kashi Bajeer, Chairperson of Umeed Ghar which deals in suicide preventive measures and has extensive experience on the issues of the desert region.

“All cases should be investigated thoroughly from different angles so that real factors could be determined,” Bajeer stated, adding that there is an urgent need for the district administration and the local police to devise a strategy and stem the rot.

The Tharis, faced with multiple challenges and neglect by the authorities for decades, have been living in poverty. Many believe that they are also suffering from a severe mental health crisis.

While authorities have failed to determine the root cause behind increasing suicide cases, experts point out the deliberate neglect of the Hindu community as the main reason. “These are affecting both Hindus and Muslims, with higher incidents among Hindu scheduled castes,” said Faiza Ilyas, a rights activist. Another reason for the severing cases of suicide in Tharparkar is the drastic situation of basic necessities, including clean drinking water, employment and basic health facilities which trigger significant mental health challenges.

The Hindus continue to face major social issues and are completely neglected by the provincial authorities which have been accused of deliberate marginalization of the community, thus leaving them in severe crisis and poverty. “One of the identified causes of suicide was borrowing money on interest and then being unable to repay it,” said Saima Masoom Ali, Principal investigator and faculty member at Karachi University’s Department of Psychology.

Experts recommended that there is an urgent need to work towards changing the mindset, run targeted mental health campaigns and culturally sensitive programmes to improve the well-being of people in Tharparkar.

IANS