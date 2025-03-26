KVK programme promotes cashew cultivation in SGH

From Our Correspondent

BAGHMARA, March 25: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) South Garo Hills (SGH), in collaboration with the College of Postgraduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences, Umiam, under the Central Agricultural University (Imphal), successfully conducted a four-day awareness-cum-training programme aimed at promoting cashew cultivation in non-traditional areas, particularly in SGH.

The initiative, funded by AICRP, Cashew – Directorate of Cashew Research, Puttur, saw the participation of 200 cashew growers from Dagal Gogre, Budugre, Bandaregre and Papa Songgital.

As part of the programme, a comprehensive booklet titled ‘Production Technology of Cashew Nut in Meghalaya’ was published to serve as a valuable resource for farmers and stakeholders.

The training focused on expanding cashew farming into shifting cultivation areas, with a special emphasis on high-density planting and organic nutrient management.

Hands-on sessions covered softwood grafting, Bordeaux mixture preparation, half-moon terrain implementation, and orchard rejuvenation techniques to maximise cashew yields.

Basu Langpolelakpan, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture), led the session on softwood grafting and canopy management, while Dr. Tanya R. Marak, Subject Matter Specialist (Plant Protection), discussed pest and disease management.

On the other hand, Charish Marak, Farm Manager, and Tilus Dalang Momin, Senior Research Fellow (NICRA), shared insights on rejuvenation techniques and soil and water conservation methods.