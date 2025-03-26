Wednesday, March 26, 2025
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Kynjohlang Rangthong elected Dy Chairman of KHADC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Mar 26: Kynjohlang Rangthong, a first-time member of the district council (MDC), was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Wednesday.

Rangthong, the VPP MDC representing Mawhati constituency, was the sole candidate for the post. As a result, KHADC Chairman Strong Pillar Kharjana declared him elected uncontested during the council’s budget session in the presence of council members.

In his maiden speech, Rangthong pledged to uphold impartiality as Deputy Chairman and adhere to the Autonomous District Council rules. He also requested the support and cooperation of all council members to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Congratulating Rangthong on his election, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah expressed his confidence in Rangthong’s ability to strengthen the legislative wing and contribute positively to the council.

Rynjah also stressed the importance of enhancing coordination between the legislative and executive branches.
Leader of Opposition, Titosstarwell Chyne, pointed out that while serving as Deputy Chairman, Rangthong would no longer be able to participate in debates or discussions on the House floor.

“You can only observe, but you will not be able to participate,” Chyne remarked. However, he expressed his full confidence that Rangthong would maintain neutrality and treats all members, whether from the ruling or opposition side, fairly.

KHADC Chairman Strong Pillar Kharjana also expressed his satisfaction that Rangthong was elected without opposition, adding, “I am hopeful that you will effectively manage the House proceedings in my absence.”

Among those who congratulated Rangthong were NPP MDCs from Ri-Bhoi, Sostheness Sohtun, and Rona Khymdeit.

Previous article
Scheme to boost orthodox, specialty teas: 378 Assam tea estates get incentives
Next article
Trump nominates ambassador to South Africa amid diplomatic tensions
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

India successfully flight-tests indigenously-developed vertically-launched Surface-to-Air Missile

New Delhi, March 26: In a boost to India's precision firepower, the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)...
INTERNATIONAL

India and China make ‘further progress’ to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra: MEA

Beijing, March 26: India and China have made further progress on the modalities to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra...
NATIONAL

Centre inks Rs 6,900 cr contracts for advanced artillery gun systems, high mobility vehicles

New Delhi, March 26: In a bid to further to further enhance Indian Army’s operational readiness, the Centre...
NATIONAL

Islamist forces trying to take control in Bangladesh worrying: Former Ambassador

New Delhi, March 26: The way Islamist forces are trying to take control in Bangladesh is concerning, India's...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge