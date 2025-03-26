Kynjohlang Rangthong elected Dy Chairman of KHADC

Shillong, Mar 26: Kynjohlang Rangthong, a first-time member of the district council (MDC), was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Wednesday.

Rangthong, the VPP MDC representing Mawhati constituency, was the sole candidate for the post. As a result, KHADC Chairman Strong Pillar Kharjana declared him elected uncontested during the council’s budget session in the presence of council members.

In his maiden speech, Rangthong pledged to uphold impartiality as Deputy Chairman and adhere to the Autonomous District Council rules. He also requested the support and cooperation of all council members to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Congratulating Rangthong on his election, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Shemborlang Rynjah expressed his confidence in Rangthong’s ability to strengthen the legislative wing and contribute positively to the council.

Rynjah also stressed the importance of enhancing coordination between the legislative and executive branches.

Leader of Opposition, Titosstarwell Chyne, pointed out that while serving as Deputy Chairman, Rangthong would no longer be able to participate in debates or discussions on the House floor.

“You can only observe, but you will not be able to participate,” Chyne remarked. However, he expressed his full confidence that Rangthong would maintain neutrality and treats all members, whether from the ruling or opposition side, fairly.

KHADC Chairman Strong Pillar Kharjana also expressed his satisfaction that Rangthong was elected without opposition, adding, “I am hopeful that you will effectively manage the House proceedings in my absence.”

Among those who congratulated Rangthong were NPP MDCs from Ri-Bhoi, Sostheness Sohtun, and Rona Khymdeit.