NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted the CUET examination centres for many Meghalaya students from Guwahati to Shillong following the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“Happy that NTA has shifted most of the students from Meghalaya from the Guwahati center to the Shillong center after the intervention of the state government. I thank the officials of NTA and Hon’ble @dpradhanbjp ji for his continuous support and understanding,” Sangma posted on X on Tuesday.

Earlier, the chief minister had sought the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to allocate CUET examination centres for candidates in Meghalaya.