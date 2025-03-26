Wednesday, March 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

NTA shifts CUET centres to Shillong after CM intervention

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 25: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted the CUET examination centres for many Meghalaya students from Guwahati to Shillong following the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.
“Happy that NTA has shifted most of the students from Meghalaya from the Guwahati center to the Shillong center after the intervention of the state government. I thank the officials of NTA and Hon’ble @dpradhanbjp ji for his continuous support and understanding,” Sangma posted on X on Tuesday.
Earlier, the chief minister had sought the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to allocate CUET examination centres for candidates in Meghalaya.

Previous article
State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern
Next article
VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh metric tonnes of illegal coal have been detected in...
MEGHALAYA

VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice Chancellor of NEHU, Prof PS Shukla, got another shocker...
MEGHALAYA

State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: Amid ongoing debates over the investment policy, the Meghalaya government has made a...
MEGHALAYA

Expert tells M’laya to focus its energy on data centres

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: The Northeast has immense potential for economic growth, but unlocking it requires a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh...

VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice...

State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: Amid ongoing debates over...
Load more

Popular news

Aerial survey finds 1.92 lakh MT of illegal coal in 4 dists

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: More than 1.92 lakh...

VPP MP seeks NEHU VC’s removal in Parl

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, March 25:The longtime absentee Vice...

State showcases potential at 7th Act East Biz Show amid investment policy concern

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 25: Amid ongoing debates over...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge