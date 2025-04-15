Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Manipur: Security forces recover arms & ammunition; nine held

By: Agencies

Imphal, April 15: In a series of joint operations, the security forces have recovered illegally held 77 arms, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), grenades, various ammunition and war-like stores, officials said on Tuesday.

The security forces also arrested nine militants of different outfits. A Defence spokesperson said that the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Manipur Police during the past few days recovered the 77 arms, several IEDs, grenades, different types of ammunition and war-like stores from seven districts — Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Imphal East, Kakching, Jiribam, Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

He said that the recovered arms include Carbines, Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), AK series rifles, AK series rifles, .303 Light Machine Guns (LMGs), Carbine Machine Guns, .303 Rifles, INSAS rifles, Snipers rifles, Double-barrelled Rifles, Single-barrelled Bolt Action Rifles and pistols. He said that the joint operations by security forces have also resulted in the apprehension of six cadres from various extremist groups, adding that the apprehended extremists and the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

“These coordinated efforts by security forces highlight their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Manipur,” the defence official said. In separate operations, Manipur Police arrested two militants of the PREPAK outfit and a cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) group from Bishnupur, Jiribam and Imphal East districts and recovered a few arms and ammunition from their possession.

An official said that extortion money of Rs 21.50 lakh was recovered from the UNLF militant. He said that the search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. During these operations, temporary shelters of a training camp for Village Volunteers were dismantled at Gelmol village in Churachandpur District.

IANS

24 Bangladeshi infiltrators arrested from village near coastal border in Bengal’s Sundarbans
ED chargesheet against Sonia, Rahul is ‘politics of vendetta and intimidation’: Jairam Ramesh

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

