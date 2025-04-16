Wednesday, April 16, 2025
VHP ridicules Mamata Banerjee for meeting with Imams

Kolkata, April 16:  The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday ridiculed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her meeting with the imams, muezzins, and religious leaders from the Muslim community in the state amid the violence over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, and slammed her for “appeasement politics”.

“How unfortunate that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is meeting the Ulemas, Imams, and Muazzams of the rioters today but is keeping quiet on the cries of the violence-affected Hindu community and the continuous Jihadi deadly attacks,” said VHP national spokesperson Bansal in a statement on social media platform X.

“It was even more unfortunate that the Chief Minister did not have time for the victims of Hindu families following the violence at Murshidabad. Such an approach reflects the appeasement politics pursued by her,” he said.

“Will she dare to take strict action against the group of Jihadi animals, and provide security and compensation to the violence-hit victims?” Bansal questioned. “Will any new strategy be made to incite Jihadi organisations to attack Hindus against the law made by the Parliament of Bharat?” his statement read.

“It is extremely shameful that the daughters, women, and innocent children of Bengal are forced to leave their homes and live in refugee camps, wandering from door to door, and the Jihadi Didi is still giving shelter to the rioters in the greed of the vote bank of the provocative brothers! She is nurturing poisonous snakes!” Bansal’s statement read.

He also questioned whether the Chief Minister would send a strong message at the meeting that massacres like that in Murshidabad last week should not be repeated. “It would be good if you say a few words to them on the way, the terrorist organisations of Bangladesh are standing with the violent animals here. They have to understand that it is the responsibility of the state government to re-establish peace and rule of law in Bengal, so the more they try to run away from it, the faster the power will go away from them,” Banal said.

IANS

Previous article
IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav joins Lucknow Super Giants squad in Lucknow
Next article
Rajasthan heatwave: Red alert issued in Barmer, Jaisalmer

