Pressure on CM to exempt Meghalaya from Waqf Act

SHILLONG, April 16: Pressure is mounting on Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to safeguard the religious rights of Muslims in the state by exempting Meghalaya from the purview of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

“I do subscribe to the idea that Meghalaya should be exempted. The Chief Minister, who himself is a minority, should think about the minorities,” Noor Nongrum, the assistant general secretary of the Shillong Muslim Union, said on Wednesday.

He referred to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that the law would not be implemented in her state.

“In my opinion, the central government should scrap the bill and put it in the dustbin,” he said, pointing to the Supreme Court’s observation on Wednesday.

The apex court asked the Centre if it would allow a Muslim to be a part of a Hindu temple committee.

“This, in itself, shows the Act is ineffective and has, therefore, been challenged in the court,” Nongrum said.

Meghalaya’s Muslims are hoping that Sangma will not let the amended Waqf Act be implemented in the state.

Rajabala MLA Mizanur Rahman Kazi has also petitioned the Chief Minister on Wednesday, urging him to exempt Meghalaya from the purview of the controversial law.

“Our CM has always been approachable. He is a leader of the masses and has been treating all communities equally. I hope he will consider our plea accordingly,” he said.

On the sentiments of the community, he said: “The minority community is worried that the autonomy of our religious institutions would be snatched. It also believes the CM will take a positive step.”

In his petition to Sangma, the MLA said that exempting Meghalaya would demonstrate the state’s commitment to secularism, communal harmony, and the protection of the rights of the minorities, further strengthening the bonds of trust among its people.

He argued that the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, introduces provisions such as allowing non-Muslims on Waqf Boards and transferring the authority over Waqf properties to government officials. These measures, he said, are seen as encroachments on the constitutional right to manage religious affairs, as guaranteed under Article 26 of the Constitution of India.

He further expressed concern that such changes risk undermining the autonomy of Muslim institutions in managing their charitable endowments.