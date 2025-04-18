Friday, April 18, 2025
SPORTS

Axar terms McGurk as game changer

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, April 17: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel conceded that his team has struggled with shaky starts with Jake Fraser-McGurk yet to fire this season but backed the Australian to be a game-changer once he finds his rhythm.
The 23-year-old opener, who lit up the tournament in his maiden season last year with his power-hitting, has looked a shadow of himself in this edition.His ongoing struggles at the top continued in DC’s dramatic Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals, as he perished inside the Powerplay for the fifth time this season.“I have a different opinion. If you don’t get a start, we are still doing well. So you have that cushion that you can go from the same team,” Axar told reporters on Wednesday.“So I was thinking, the box isn’t getting ticked but at the same time we are winning.” (PTI)

