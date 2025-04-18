Bobby says Britney ‘butchered’ the cover of his iconic song

Hollywood Singer-songwriter Bobby Brown, who is no stranger to speaking truth, has accused pop icon Britney Spears of butchering his song My Prerogative.

Bobby has expressed his displeasure with Britney’s cover of My Prerogative, which was released in 1988, reports Variety.

Britney’s cover served as the single to her first greatest hits album, Greatest Hits: My Prerogative, in 2004. “Britney Spears butchered My Prerogative”, Brown told Shannon Sharpe on the latter’s Club Shay Shay podcast’.

As per Variety, Sharpe had asked Brown what he believed was the best use of sampling from another artiste using his music. “I don’t think they did it justice”, Brown said in response. “I don’t think they really did justice to any of the samples that they have done to my songs”. At this point, Brown referenced Spears, adding that her cover of his 80s single “was a butchering”. “Teddy Riley produced it, but that was a butchering that I, I couldn’t take it”, Brown said. Brown explained this was a lesson to him to listen to samples before clearing or allowing others to use his music.

Released in the midst of Spears’ hiatus, Greatest Hits: My Prerogative was introduced with this cover, which differs from the original version with added synthesisers, drums and a modern R&B flow. Spears also switches up the pronouns to be from a female’s perspective and includes a sultry introduction. (IANS)