Demand for CBI probe into irregularities in Laitumkhrah Market redevelopment project

SHILLONG, April 20: RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang has petitioned Governor CH Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged financial irregularities in the Laitumkhrah Municipal Market redevelopment project.

Mawphniang lodged a complaint with Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang, who is also the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, for a CBI probe alleging financial irregularities, procedural violations, conflict of interest, and environmental non-compliance of the project.

He said on Sunday that documents obtained through RTI applications revealed a disturbing pattern of corruption and mismanagement that resulted in a 36.8% increase in project costs and a delay of over four years.

He said a CBI probe is imperative for a comprehensive forensic audit of all financial transactions. He called for an assessment of structural safety of the project by an expert committee and recovery of excess payments made to the contractors.

“The people of Meghalaya deserve transparency, accountability, and judicious use of public resources. This complaint is filed in the public interest to ensure that those responsible for these irregularities are held accountable, regardless of their political connections,” Mawphniang said.

His complaint was accompanied with supporting documents, including RTI replies, contract agreements, and other relevant records which, he claimed, substantiate the allegations.

The activist said the RTI findings revealed that the principal contractor, M/s Collinstar Sawkmie, is the father of Sports & Youth Affairs Minister, Shakliar Warjri.

According to him, this undisclosed familial connection represents a clear violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act and established procurement norms.

Mentioning contract irregularities, he said the project was initially awarded in April 2020 for Rs 25.73 crore but has since escalated to Rs 35.21 crore through multiple revisions and “adjustments.”

Mawphniang said these substantial increases far exceed the 15% threshold that would normally require fresh tendering under Central Vigilance Commission guidelines.

“Despite the contract being awarded in April 2020, the site was handed over to the contractor only in September 2021 – a delay of 17 months. The project, originally scheduled for completion years ago, remains unfinished as of April 2025,” the RTI activist said.

On environmental non-compliance, he said the project appears to have proceeded without proper environmental impact assessments or waste management protocols, raising serious concerns about public health and safety.

According to him, it is particularly disappointing to note that this is not the first time that such irregularities have been brought to the attention of authorities.

Mawphniang further stated that multiple complaints regarding this and similar projects were lodged with the offices of the Chief Vigilance Commissioner, the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister and the Governor in the past, yet no substantive action was taken to address these concerns.

The activist stated that this pattern of inaction has emboldened those involved in such practices and eroded public trust in the oversight mechanisms meant to safeguard public funds.

He said the State Vigilance Commission has repeatedly failed to act on complaints regarding misappropriation of government funds, procedural violations, and conflicts of interest in government contracts.

Mawphniang pointed out that the lack of response from these high offices is especially concerning given the clear mandate of the Chief Vigilance Commissioner to investigate allegations of corruption against public servants.

According to him, this systemic failure to act on complaints has allowed the culture of impunity to flourish, resulting in the alleged continued misuse of public resources.

“This case exemplifies a troubling pattern in Meghalaya where politically connected contractors secure government contracts through artificially low bids, deliberately delay execution, obtain substantial cost enhancements, and ultimately deliver projects at significantly inflated costs…” he said.

Meanwhile, the activist said the involvement of M/s Shrolenson Marbaniang, linked to an ex-chairman of Meghalaya Government Construction Corporation, further demonstrated how political connections are leveraged to secure and manipulate government contracts.

“This daylight robbery of public funds must stop. When contractors with direct ties to ministers and government officials can secure contracts and then enhance costs with impunity, it represents a complete breakdown of procurement safeguards and accountability mechanisms,” he wrote in the complaint.