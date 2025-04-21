Monday, April 21, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Digital empowerment: Over 2.18 lakh GPs covered under BharatNet project

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 21: With an aim to provide broadband connectivity to all Gram Panchayats (GPs) in the country, more than 2.18 lakh GPs have been made service ready (as on March 19) under the BharatNet project in the country, the government said on Monday.

As of March 25, the optical fibre cable (OFC) length has increased to 42.13 lakh route km while 6,92,676 Km of OFC has been laid (as of January 1, 2025). About 12,21,014 fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections are commissioned and 1,04,574 Wi-Fi hotspots have been installed, according to the Ministry of Communications.

The BharatNet project initially aimed to connect approximately 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats across the country. While phase I, focused on laying optical fibre cables to connect 1 lakh Gram Panchayats by utilising existing infrastructure, was completed in December 2017, phase 2 and 3 are currently ongoing to expand coverage to an additional 1.5 lakh Gram Panchayats using optical fibre, radio, and satellite technologies.

Phase 3 aims at future-proofing the network by integrating 5G technologies, increasing bandwidth capacity, and ensuring robust last-mile connectivity. Approved in August 2023, the Amended BharatNet Programme (ABP) is a design improvement aiming for Optical Fibre (OF) connectivity to 2.64 lakh GPs in ring topology (a network design where connected devices form a circular data channel) and OF connectivity to the remaining non-GP villages on demand. It includes features like IP-MPLS (Internet Protocol Multi-Protocol Label Switching) network with routers at Blocks and GPs, operation and maintenance for 10 years, power backup, and Remote Fibre Monitoring System (RFMS). The cost allocated is Rs 1,39,579 crore.

According to the ministry, to ensure digital literacy in rural households, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan (PMGDISHA) has helped train over 6.39 crore individuals by March 31, 2024.

National Broadband Mission 2.0 was launched on January 17, 2025 and key initiatives include the centralised Right of Way (RoW) Portal GatiShakti Sanchar. BharatNet is primarily funded through the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), which is a fund that replaced the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

The total funding for BharatNet (Phase-I and Phase-II) approved by the Cabinet is Rs 42,068 crore. As of 31.12.2023, a total of Rs 39,825 crore have been disbursed under the BharatNet Project since its inception.

IANS

Previous article
TN Governor’s VCs conference sparks fresh row amid Chancellor role tussle
Next article
Manipur Police arrest 8 militants, rescue three women

Related articles

NATIONAL

Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Wife arrested following son’s suspicion of her role, case transferred to CCB

Bengaluru, April 21: A day after Karnataka's former DGP Om Prakash was found brutally murdered at his residence,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fear of flying

Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an extreme fear of flying, but has found ways to...
News Alert

Panchayat polls: Alliance accuses BJP of misusing power to intimidate Opp

GUWAHATI, April 21: Opposition alliance ‘Asom Sanmilita Morcha’ has accused the BJP-led government in Assam of misusing administrative...
NATIONAL

BJP-led NDA to sweep panchayat polls, predicts Assam minister

GUWAHATI, April 21: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday predicted that the BJP-led NDA would ride on “its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Wife arrested following son’s suspicion of her role, case transferred to CCB

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 21: A day after Karnataka's former DGP...

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fear of flying

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an...

Panchayat polls: Alliance accuses BJP of misusing power to intimidate Opp

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, April 21: Opposition alliance ‘Asom Sanmilita Morcha’ has...
Load more

Popular news

Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Wife arrested following son’s suspicion of her role, case transferred to CCB

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 21: A day after Karnataka's former DGP...

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fear of flying

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an...

Panchayat polls: Alliance accuses BJP of misusing power to intimidate Opp

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, April 21: Opposition alliance ‘Asom Sanmilita Morcha’ has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge