Monday, April 21, 2025
Manipur Police arrest 8 militants, rescue three women

By: Agencies

Date:

Imphal, April 21: Manipur Police arrested eight more militants belonging to Kangleipak Communist Party(People’s War Group) and rescued four people, including three women, during the past 24 hours, officials said here on Monday.

With the fresh arrest of eight militants, the security personnel have captured 20 extremists of different outfits during the past 48 hours from different districts and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from them.

A police official said the police and other security personnel on Sunday night cordoned off a militant hideout at Heirok in Thoubal district and arrested the seven hardcore cadres of the KCP(PWG) faction and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession. Another KCP(PWG) rebel was arrested from the Wangoi area in Imphal West District on Sunday night.

The arms and ammunition recovered from the militants include two INSAS rifles, one INSAS Light Machine Gun, one carbine, one MK-11 rifle, around 170 various types of ammunition, besides a radio handset, one two-wheeler, one car, various identity cards, and some incriminating documents.

Manipur Police rescued four persons, including three women, who were wrongfully confined in a house located at Langol Laimanai under the Imphal Municipal Council. Three accused persons, members of an organisation called Amour of Manipur, were arrested in connection with the illegal detention of the four persons.

The arrested persons, led by Thangjam Basanti Leima (50), demanded Rs five lakh from the victims regarding elopement-related matters. Manipur Police also conducted a special drive for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles from anti-social elements/miscreants and attackers, and recovered 13 various types of vehicles from different places.

In an appeal, Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be aware of false videos. “Any circulation of unfounded videos, etc., may be confirmed from the rumour-free number of the central control room.

Also, there are many fake posts being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of fake posts on social media will face legal action,” the appeal said. The police continue to urge the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately.

IANS

