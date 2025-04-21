Monday, April 21, 2025
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Gold hits new record high of Rs 96,805, may touch Rs 1 lakh mark soon

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, April 21: Gold prices in India touched a new record high of Rs 96,805 per 10 grams on Monday on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) as rising fears over a global trade war and weakness in the US dollar pushed investors towards the yellow metal.

Around 1:30 pm, the ‘MCX Gold June 5’ contract was trading 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 96,830 per 10 grams. Spot gold prices in India also surged. According to the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), the fine gold (999 purity) was priced at Rs 9,659 per gram, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 9,427.

The rates for 20-carat and 18-carat were Rs 8,596 and Rs 7,824 per gram, respectively. The sharp rally in domestic prices mirrored international trends, where spot gold also hit a new all-time high of $3,384 per ounce.

Investors across the world are seeking safe-haven assets due to the growing tensions between the United States and China. Another factor supporting gold prices is the weakening of the US dollar.

The dollar index hit a three-year low, making gold more attractive for investors holding other currencies. Since gold is priced in dollars, a weaker dollar makes it cheaper for buyers in other countries — boosting its demand. In the previous trading session, MCX gold had slipped 0.44 per cent to Rs 95,239 per 10 grams due to profit booking.

However, the ongoing concerns over a possible prolonged trade war triggered fresh buying at lower levels. “Gold prices continued their positive momentum and have risen briefly above $3,400 per ounce. Uncertainty around trade tariffs, a weaker US dollar, and rising US bond yields are keeping bullion prices strong,” said Pranav Mer of JM Financial Services Limited.

He added that buying interest from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and upcoming festive demand in India are also lending support to gold prices. “Traders will also keep an eye on the ongoing trade talks between the US and its major partners like Japan, the Eurozone, and China, which could give more clarity to the market direction,” Mer added.

On the technical front, gold prices now hold support at Rs 95,550 and then at Rs 94,200, while the next resistance levels are seen at Rs 97,580 and Rs 98,200, Mer mentioned. IANS

Previous article
Manipur Police arrest 8 militants, rescue three women
Next article
Sensex jumps 855 points, Nifty ends above 24,100; banks, IT lead rally

Related articles

NATIONAL

Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Wife arrested following son’s suspicion of her role, case transferred to CCB

Bengaluru, April 21: A day after Karnataka's former DGP Om Prakash was found brutally murdered at his residence,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fear of flying

Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an extreme fear of flying, but has found ways to...
News Alert

Panchayat polls: Alliance accuses BJP of misusing power to intimidate Opp

GUWAHATI, April 21: Opposition alliance ‘Asom Sanmilita Morcha’ has accused the BJP-led government in Assam of misusing administrative...
NATIONAL

BJP-led NDA to sweep panchayat polls, predicts Assam minister

GUWAHATI, April 21: Assam minister Pijush Hazarika on Monday predicted that the BJP-led NDA would ride on “its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Wife arrested following son’s suspicion of her role, case transferred to CCB

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 21: A day after Karnataka's former DGP...

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fear of flying

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an...

Panchayat polls: Alliance accuses BJP of misusing power to intimidate Opp

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, April 21: Opposition alliance ‘Asom Sanmilita Morcha’ has...
Load more

Popular news

Karnataka ex-DGP murder: Wife arrested following son’s suspicion of her role, case transferred to CCB

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, April 21: A day after Karnataka's former DGP...

Jennifer Aniston opens up about her fear of flying

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that she has an...

Panchayat polls: Alliance accuses BJP of misusing power to intimidate Opp

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, April 21: Opposition alliance ‘Asom Sanmilita Morcha’ has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge