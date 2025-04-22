Wednesday, April 23, 2025
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Stand united with India in fight against terrorism: Israel after Kashmir attack

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Jerusalem, April 22: Israel on Tuesday severely condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, saying that it stands united with India in the fight against terror.

“Deeply saddened by the heinous terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. Israel stands united with India in the fight against terror,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar also took to social media, expressing solidarity with India after the dastardly attack on innocent civilians. “Sad and appalled following the terrorist attack in J&K which took the lives of innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families and our support is for the security forces in their struggle against terror,” said Azar.

As per reports, terrorists fired indiscriminately at tourists who were enjoying horse-riding in Baisran – a small meadow about 4 kms away from the Pahalgam market – at around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

“One tourist was killed in this attack, and several others, including tourists and locals, were injured. The injured have been shifted to Pahalgam hospital, from where those with critical injuries have been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment,” an official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to trace the assailants.

Sources said the casualty figure could rise as several people were critically injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a State Visit to Saudi Arabia, expressed deep anguish over the incident and assured that swift and decisive action would follow.

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he posted on X.

In a stern warning to the perpetrators, he added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice… they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will only grow stronger.”

IANS

Previous article
In India, US has a friend: VP JD Vance
Next article
16 killed in Pahalgam terror attack, Home Minister chairs security review meeting, security operations launched

Related articles

SPORTS

Capitals outclass Lucknow

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly but surely inched closer towards play-off qualification, annihilating Lucknow...
SPORTS

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope for a happy homecoming when they take on a...
SPORTS

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play in the Shillong Sports Association’s Second Division 2025 after...
SPORTS

MFA holds send-off for M’laya team ahead of U-20 Men’s NFC campaign

By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: The Meghalaya Football Association organised a send-off for the state team that will...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play...
Load more

Popular news

Capitals outclass Lucknow

SPORTS 0
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2025 Lucknow, April 22: Delhi Capitals slowly...

Struggling Sunrisers face resurgent Mumbai Indians

SPORTS 0
Hyderabad, April 22: The misfiring Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope...

Nongmensong SCC successful in auction of SSA 2nd Division slot

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, April 22: Nongmensong SCC will play...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge