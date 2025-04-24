Friday, April 25, 2025
Air India, IndiGo reroute international flights after Pakistan shuts airspace for India

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 24: Leading carriers Air India and IndiGo on Thursday announced that their international flights will take an alternative extended route, after Pakistan closed its airspace for India amid rising diplomatic tensions after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Air India said that due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the airline said in a post on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, IndiGo also said in a post on X that due to the sudden announcement of airspace closure by Pakistan, “a few of our international flights are being impacted”. “We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest. We encourage you to check the latest flight status. If your flight is impacted, please explore flexible rebooking options, or claim a refund through our website,” said the low-cost carrier in its update on social media.

The high-level emergency meeting of Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday afternoon, seconded the recommendations made by the Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and decided an immediate closure of its airspace for India.

Islamabad also said that India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will be considered as an “act of war”, stating that Pakistan will use its national power to tackle any unilateral decision taken by India in this matter.

IANS

