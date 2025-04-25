‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims

SHILLONG, April 24: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday rubbished the allegation of financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Laitumkhrah Municipal Market.

Speaking to reporters, Dhar, who is also the Urban Affairs Minister, said the department will not release any payments to the contractor until the project is fully completed.

Recently, RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the project.

Dhar said, “If he believes there are irregularities, he is free to seek an investigation. But as far as I’m concerned, there is none.”

He emphasised that the project is still under construction and added that any questions or criticisms regarding its implementation should only arise after its completion.

Addressing concerns over the delay of the project, he said some shopkeepers will need to relocate to the completed section of the market complex so work on the remaining part can be taken up. He clarified that the delay was not due to any fault of the contractor.

Asked about reports of escalation in project costs, Dhar said he did not have the details.

Responding to the RTI activist’s claim that the father of the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs is the project’s primary contractor, he remarked, “Does being related to a minister mean you are barred from undertaking contract work?”

Earlier, Mawphniang submitted a petition to Governor CH Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, requesting them for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.

He had alleged financial mismanagement, procedural violations, conflict of interest, and failure to comply with environmental regulations.

Shillong Airport project

Talking about the Shillong airport expansion project, Dhar said it is set to commence soon, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issuing a tender for construction work.

The project aims to extend the current runway by 571 meters, bringing its total length to 2,400 meters.

The deputy chief minister expects larger aircraft to land at the airport by the end of 2026, and once complete, larger flights from Guwahati and Delhi airports will also land at Shillong Airport.

The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.

The AAI submitted a draft master plan for the airport’s expansion in August 2024, and the land acquisition process for the additional 22 acres is currently underway.

The expansion is expected to improve Shillong’s air connectivity with major Indian cities, boost tourism, business travel, and regional development.