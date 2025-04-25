Friday, April 25, 2025
MEGHALAYA

‘No irregularities in Laitumkhrah market project’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Sniawbhalang Dhar dismisses RTI activist’s recent claims

SHILLONG, April 24: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar on Thursday rubbished the allegation of financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Laitumkhrah Municipal Market.
Speaking to reporters, Dhar, who is also the Urban Affairs Minister, said the department will not release any payments to the contractor until the project is fully completed.
Recently, RTI activist Napoleon S Mawphniang had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the project.
Dhar said, “If he believes there are irregularities, he is free to seek an investigation. But as far as I’m concerned, there is none.”
He emphasised that the project is still under construction and added that any questions or criticisms regarding its implementation should only arise after its completion.
Addressing concerns over the delay of the project, he said some shopkeepers will need to relocate to the completed section of the market complex so work on the remaining part can be taken up. He clarified that the delay was not due to any fault of the contractor.
Asked about reports of escalation in project costs, Dhar said he did not have the details.
Responding to the RTI activist’s claim that the father of the Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs is the project’s primary contractor, he remarked, “Does being related to a minister mean you are barred from undertaking contract work?”
Earlier, Mawphniang submitted a petition to Governor CH Vijayashankar and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, requesting them for a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities.
He had alleged financial mismanagement, procedural violations, conflict of interest, and failure to comply with environmental regulations.
Shillong Airport project
Talking about the Shillong airport expansion project, Dhar said it is set to commence soon, with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issuing a tender for construction work.
The project aims to extend the current runway by 571 meters, bringing its total length to 2,400 meters.
The deputy chief minister expects larger aircraft to land at the airport by the end of 2026, and once complete, larger flights from Guwahati and Delhi airports will also land at Shillong Airport.
The cost of the project is estimated to be around Rs 500 crore.
The AAI submitted a draft master plan for the airport’s expansion in August 2024, and the land acquisition process for the additional 22 acres is currently underway.
The expansion is expected to improve Shillong’s air connectivity with major Indian cities, boost tourism, business travel, and regional development.

Previous article
Villages around Nongkhyllem sanctuary say no to infra project
Next article
GSWSS set for delay, yet again

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city in the world in February this year, has seen...
MEGHALAYA

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme Phase III, weighed down by multiple challenges, faces more...
MEGHALAYA

Villages around Nongkhyllem sanctuary say no to infra project

SHILLONG, April 24: Seven villages surrounding the Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Ri-Bhoi have unanimously opposed a proposed eco-tourism...
MEGHALAYA

78 Bangladeshis caught on border in 3 months: BSF

SHILLONG, April 24: The Border Security Force on Thursday said 78 Bangladeshi nationals and 37 Indians were caught...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city...

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme...

Villages around Nongkhyllem sanctuary say no to infra project

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Seven villages surrounding the Nongkhyllem Wildlife...
Load more

Popular news

Marked improvement in Byrnihat air quality

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Byrnihat, declared the most polluted city...

GSWSS set for delay, yet again

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: The Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme...

Villages around Nongkhyllem sanctuary say no to infra project

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, April 24: Seven villages surrounding the Nongkhyllem Wildlife...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge