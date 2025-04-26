Saturday, April 26, 2025
Govt issues advisory on media reporting of defence operations

By: Agencies

New Delhi, April 26: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday issued an advisory directing all media outlets to refrain from broadcasting live coverage of military operations or movements of security forces.

The advisory extends to news agencies, digital platforms, and social media users, emphasising the need for utmost caution and responsibility in reporting matters related to national security.

“In the interest of national security, all media platforms, news agencies, and social media users are advised to exercise utmost responsibility and adhere strictly to existing laws and regulations while reporting on matters concerning defence and other security-related operations,” the Ministry said in a statement.

The government specifically prohibited the real-time dissemination of visuals, live reporting from sensitive locations, and the use of “source-based” information relating to ongoing military actions.

It warned that premature disclosure of sensitive operational details could inadvertently assist hostile elements, jeopardising both the effectiveness of missions and the safety of personnel involved.

Citing past experiences such as the Kargil conflict, the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and the Kandahar hijacking, the advisory underlined how unrestricted media coverage in times of crisis had in the past led to unintended consequences detrimental to national interests.

The Ministry stressed that the media, digital platforms, and individual users play a crucial role in upholding national security. “Beyond the legal obligations, it is a shared moral duty to ensure that collective actions do not compromise the integrity of ongoing operations or endanger the lives of security forces,” the statement said.

This advisory reiterates earlier communications from the Ministry, reminding broadcasters of Rule 6(1)(p) of the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2021. The rule clearly states:

“No programme should be carried in the cable service which contains live coverage of any anti-terrorist operation by security forces, wherein media coverage shall be restricted to periodic briefing by an officer designated by the appropriate Government, till such operation concludes.”

The Ministry warned that violations of these provisions could attract strict action under the applicable laws. “All TV channels are therefore advised not to telecast live coverage of anti-terrorist operations or the movement of security forces in the interest of national security,” the advisory reiterated.

IANS

Pakistan open for ‘neutral, transparent and credible investigation’ into Pahalgam terror attack: PM Shehbaz Sharif

