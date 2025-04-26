Meghalaya CM attends funeral service of Pope Francis

Shillong, April 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma, attended the funeral service of His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday.

Joining lakhs of people at St Peter’s Square, Sangma paid rich tributes to the Supreme Pontiff and said, “I feel truly blessed today to be part of the funeral service of Pope Francis.

I had the opportunity to meet him a couple of years ago, and today, being part of the funeral service is very solemn and I feel very blessed.”

He also said, “Today, even in his funeral, like he did when he was alive, he united people. People from all over the world have come to pay their respects to Pope Francis. We will miss him, and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”

During his journey to the Vatican, the Chief Minister was accompanied by his Officer on Special Duty and Political Secretary, Daniel Thangkhiew.

Sangma had met Pope Francis at the Vatican in December 2022 where he requested the Supreme Pontiff to pray for the State, the nation, and the people.